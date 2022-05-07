2023 nomination form for CBN gov: Suspense, anxiety hit APC HQ as Emefiele keeps mute

There is currently an admixture of suspense, anxiety and excitement at the headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the possible candidature of the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for the 2023 presidential election.

The anxiety was further heightened on Friday when three different groups purchased the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for Emefiele despite his continued silence on the matter.

The groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group (ESG), said that ” Emefiele is the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 Presidential election”, hence their decision to purchase the form for him.

One of the groups, Emefele Support Group, in a statement issued by its Director of Communications, Ms. Benigna Ejimba on the unfolding development , said that Emefiele “is currently at breaking point pressure level to participate in the electoral process”.

The group described the CBN Governor as the long-awaited worthy successor to President Buhari come next year”

The statement reads, “We are not unmindful of the tremendous pressure currently being mounted on Dr Emefiele to join the presidential race.





“The truth of the matter is that many individuals and groups have searched round and have come to the conclusion that the CBN Governor has all it takes to take over from President Buhari.

“The ESG, as a group therefore, has come to realise that Emefiele is the long-awaited worthy successor to President Buhari, We do not entertain any iota of doubt on this.

“This is why we did not hesitate to join other groups to purchase the form for the CBN Governor in other to assist him to make up his mind very fast.

“As we await a favourable response from this man that the nation needs at this critical time, we urge his numerous supporters to remain calm and continue to mobilise the electorate for his envisaged electoral victory.”

It was also gathered that the sudden collection of the Presidential nomination form for the CBN governor is now a source of concern to top aspirants earlier in the race and party leaders who viewed the development as a serious threat to their chances of getting the party ticket if eventually agreed to run in the race