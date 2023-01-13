2023: Nobody can rig election again in Nigeria —APC’s Akeredolu

“It has become more difficult now, because whether we like it or not, INEC has improved on…

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo on Friday said with the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the electoral system, election will be very difficult to rig.

Akeredolu stated this while playing host to the retiring Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Mr Rufus Akeju, described the BVAS as a laudable development in the nation’s electoral process.

The governor who commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deploying technology to strengthen the electoral process and reinforce confidence, stressed that technology has made rigging difficult, and said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will always emerge victorious in every election.

He declared that the APC is the most popular party in the country, adding that the party will always enjoy the support of the people through massive votes at the poll.

ALSO READ: Suspense As Supreme Court Sacks Obong Of Calabar, Order Selection Of New King

”I am happy that it’s getting more and more difficult for anybody to influence INEC to rig the election. I have been involved in so many elections and I keep telling people, election is difficult to rig.

“It has become more difficult now, because whether we like it or not, INEC has improved on its work over time, and I want to congratulate you and the chairman for the good work you are doing.”

Akeredolu also lauded the retiring REC, noting that no election was inconclusive during his time in the State and posited that INEC should find a way to add more value to the PVC aside its usage for voting, so as to make it more attractive for the people to collect.

Earlier, the retiring Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rufus Akeju appreciated Ondo State Government and all citizens of the state for their support and cooperation during his tenure.

“I thank God for our lives just as it looks like I started here just like yesterday. I can say without any doubt in my mind that I have enjoyed maximum support from the State Government and all citizens in this state,” Akeju said.