2023: No vacancy in Zamfara Government House —Senator Yarima

First civilian governor of Zamfara state, Senator Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura, has declared that those who are eyeing the Government House, Gusau in 2023 should shelve the idea for now and allow Governor Bello Matawalle to complete his second term in office.

He stated this when he received the state All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani, at his Asokoro residence in Abuja at the weekend.

Yarima noted that so far, Governor Matawalle has not disappointed the people of the state, saying, “Let’s give him the support to continue doing the good things he started in the state.”

While maintaining that there is no vacancy in Zamfara Government House, he appealed to those who are eyeing the number one seat in the state to shelve the idea and allow Gov Matawalle to complete his second term in office.

He also urged the leadership of the party to continue to work towards the success of the APC in the state, saying, the leaders should ensure the full unity of all members of the party through inclusiveness and consultations without giving room to any grievances.

The former governor of the state also maintained that the leaders should avoid imposing or favouring some candidates. Rather, they should be interested in looking for candidates who will win elections for the party.

He appealed to the party leaders to conduct themselves with the fear of God, noting that such is the surest way to success.

Earlier, the state APC chairman said his visit along with some members of his executive was to thank Yarima for his continued support and fatherly advice.

He noted that as the leader of Zamfara politics who has the credit of producing governors and other political leaders in the state, the party leaders will always consult and tap from his wealth of wisdom so the party, the state government, as well as the good people of the state, would benefit.