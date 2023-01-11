2023: No one should nurse postponement, INEC Chairman vows

•Presents Voters Register of 93m to political parties

“The 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled. Any report to the contrary isn’t true.”

Politics
By Taiwo Amodu- Abuja
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said there would be no postponement of the scheduled 2023 general elections.

Yakubu made the vow on Wednesday while presenting the 2023 Voters Register to the leadership of the 18 political parties in the country.

His declaration was on the heels of the claim that security challenges in states across the country could frustrate the conduct of the elections.

He said: “The 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled. Any report to the contrary isn’t true.”

The INEC Chairman announced that 93,469,008 eligible voters would exercise their franchise next month and in March for the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and State Assemblies.
Details later…

2023: No one should nurse postponement, INEC Chairman vows

