2023: No amount of intimidation can stop me —Tinubu •Visits Alaafin, Olubadan-designate

THE national leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has insisted that there is no going back in his presidential bid in 2023.

Tinubu in separate visits to the two foremost traditional rulers in Yorubaland, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Olubadan designate said no amount of intimidation could stop him from fulfilling his presidential ambition.

According to him, “no amount of intimidation. can stop me. I am ready to get dirty. I am out to become President of Nigeria. We are at crossroad.

He added that his visit to Oyo town and Ibadan was to intimate the two monarchs of his ambition to vie for the position of president in 2023.

Tinubu informed Oba Adeyemi that his visit was hinged on his respect for the traditional institution He said: “I cannot embark of a project of this magnitude without seeking for prayers and cooperation of the traditional rulers. I am here today to inform our traditional rulers of my decision to vie for the position of the President of our dear Country in 2023.

What I need from our highly referred traditional rulers is prayers and cooperation. Today, the Yoruba are being treated fairly in terms of political appointments at the national level, unlike in the past when we could only boast of ministers of state.

“Today, by the Special grace of God in Yorubaland, we have vice-president, ministers of works and housing, interior and sports but we still deserve more. I will ensure that the Yoruba are accorded right and due attention. In his remark, Oba Adeyemi assured Tinubu of his support by invoking the spirit of his fore-bearers while praying for him. He said all the ancestors of Yorubaland would work in his favour.

The 10 traditional rulers, who were in attendance, threw their weight behind Tinubu.

Also at the event, the retired Arch Bishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Ayo Ladipo described Tinubu’s visit to Alaafin as that of father and son.

According to him, “I have known Tinubu for many years and his contribution to the socio-political growth of Yorubaland is worthy of note. Kabiyesi, your son has come to visit you and seeks your blessing.

In a related development, the Olubadan of Ibadanland- designate, Senator (Dr) Lekan Balogun, while welcoming Chief Tinubu to his Alarere residence in Ibadan, described him as a leading light of Nigeria.

“We have known you and we know your antecedent. We know your antecedent as a progressive. ‘You laid a foundation of Today Lagos. You are the leading light of Nigeria. You contributed to make Nigeria what it is today,” the oba said.