2023: Nine aspirants jostle for ticket as NRM holds presidential primary Thursday

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the National Rescue Movement (NRM) will hold its presidential primary on Thursday 2nd June to elect a presidential candidate for the party.

Chairman of the convention planning Committee, Prince Chinedu Obi said 3000 delegates will elect the nine screened aspirants.

Obi said the party opened its presidential ticket to women and youth who are critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project and will breathe fresh air in governance if elected into office in 2023.

Prof. Benedicta Egbo, Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyaike, Barry Avotu Johnson and Sen. Ibrahim Yunusa are among the aspirants screened and cleared to contest the presidential primary.