2023: Nigerians worried elections may be inconclusive, violent — Gen. Abdulsalami

Politics
By Kola Oyelere
elections
The chairman of the National Peace Accords Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has revealed that Nigerians are highly disturbed and were entertained by the fear that
the forthcoming general elections may be marred by violence, hence the need for Independent National Electoral Commission (/INEC)and other Security agencies to ‘sit up to ensure that the right things are done”.
General Abubakar, represented, by the Head of the Secretariat, Peace Accords Committee, Reverend Father, Attah Barkindo, during the signing of the peace accord by eight gubernatorial candidates, disclosed that
there was palpable fear amongst citizens which should be doused by the relevant agencies.
The signing of the peace accords by the Kano candidates was organized by the state wing of the committee, Wednesday.

According to him, “the act of attacking Campaign convoys is another serious security problem that is brewing and should be stopped.

He then called on all candidates to accept the outcome of the elections as a way of making Kano great and peaceful.

The Special Representative of the United Nations for West Africa, Madam Giovanni Biha, urged candidates to openly and actively denounce violence, saying that doing so will in no small measure curtail every uncertainty.

Madam Giovanni Biha commended the candidates for agreeing to sign the Peace Accord, explaining that the agreement in itself is a move towards ensuring peace in Kano.

Secretary to the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC in Kano, Garba Lawal Muhammad said the Commission had already addressed issues with late arrivals of elections materials and other serious issues.

The essence of the peace accords is to commit actors to do what is right, this is because according to him, in the 2015 election, not less than 58 people were killed.

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Politics

APC solicitors urge Reps Speaker to declare seat of Hon. Lawal Idirisu vacant for…

Politics

Labour Party Nat’l Chairman should be held responsible if…, group raises…

Politics

Ebonyi: No cause for alarm over delisting of PDP candidate’s names from…

Top News

Kogi govt, Natasha disagree over politicking WAEC grant

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More