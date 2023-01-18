2023: Nigerians worried elections may be inconclusive, violent — Gen. Abdulsalami

The chairman of the National Peace Accords Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has revealed that Nigerians are highly disturbed and were entertained by the fear that

the forthcoming general elections may be marred by violence, hence the need for Independent National Electoral Commission (/INEC)and other Security agencies to ‘sit up to ensure that the right things are done”.

General Abubakar, represented, by the Head of the Secretariat, Peace Accords Committee, Reverend Father, Attah Barkindo, during the signing of the peace accord by eight gubernatorial candidates, disclosed that

there was palpable fear amongst citizens which should be doused by the relevant agencies.

The signing of the peace accords by the Kano candidates was organized by the state wing of the committee, Wednesday. According to him, “the act of attacking Campaign convoys is another serious security problem that is brewing and should be stopped. He then called on all candidates to accept the outcome of the elections as a way of making Kano great and peaceful. The Special Representative of the United Nations for West Africa, Madam Giovanni Biha, urged candidates to openly and actively denounce violence, saying that doing so will in no small measure curtail every uncertainty.