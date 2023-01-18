2023: Nigerians worried elections may be inconclusive, violent — Gen. Abdulsalami

According to him, “the act of attacking Campaign convoys is another serious security problem that is brewing and should be stopped.
He then called on all candidates to accept the outcome of the elections as a way of making Kano great and peaceful.
The Special Representative of the United Nations for West Africa, Madam Giovanni Biha, urged candidates to openly and actively denounce violence, saying that doing so will in no small measure curtail every uncertainty.
Secretary to the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC in Kano, Garba Lawal Muhammad said the Commission had already addressed issues with late arrivals of elections materials and other serious issues.
The essence of the peace accords is to commit actors to do what is right, this is because according to him, in the 2015 election, not less than 58 people were killed.