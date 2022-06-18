2023: Nigerians should pray to have God-fearing leaders ― Prophet Abioye

General Overseer of The Christ Preachers Ministries Int’l Inc (TCP), Prophet Solomon Abioye, has said that the concern of every Nigerian should be to pray to God to give the country leaders that have the fear of God, who, according to him, will clear the present mess that the nation has found herself in.

The cleric expressed this view while speaking with newsmen in Lagos ahead of the Church’s mid-year programme “Eat in Plenty,” saying that even though things were very tough currently, God had spoken that His people would start experiencing abundance as from the remaining part of this year.

According to the man of God, praying for a divinely appointed leader who will clear the present mess in the country should be the focus of attention for Nigerians rather than waring over a Muslim-Muslim joint presidential ticket as the nation approaches the 2023 general elections.

Prophet Solomon, who lamented the high rate of corruption, kidnappings, rape and killings presently ravaging the country, recalling his shocking personal experience in one of his travels outside Nigeria, maintained that pairing of presidential tickets on the religious grounds could not bring about the solution, wondering what the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had done in addressing numerous problems in the land.

“We are not looking at Muslim or Christian, our prayer is that God should give us leaders that have the fear of God. A divinely appointed leader who will clear the present mess because there is the mess in Nigeria.

“I have travelled to a lot of countries. There was a time I travelled to Britain, one of the white security men that was supposed to check luggage collected one of the Nigerian daily newspapers I was holding and before he opens it, he said Nigeria don’t report anything aside corruption, kidnapping, rape and killings. In fairness, the majority of what he mentioned was what we had on the front page that day. I was ashamed of myself,” he said.

Speaking further on the current insecurity in the country, Abioye said that the government knew those behind the menace but decided to look the other way.





According to him, those responsible for insecurity in the land are among those that helped this government to power, saying it, therefore, made it difficult for the government to go after them as a lot of secrets would come to light which would be unfavourable to them.

On the Church’s mid-year programme tagged: “Eat in Plenty,” slated for 1st to 7th July 2022, Abioye, noted that people now found it difficult to eat three square meals a day in the country while children go to school with empty stomachs, said God had assured His people that they would eat in plenty.

“For the fact that the Federal Government has reopened the borders does not guarantee abundance. But God has spoken that this is the time people will begin to eat in plenty. God has promised to shower his mercy; He is not a man that will lie,” the cleric said.

Abioye assured all those that would participate in the programme of divine turnaround, quoting a Bible verse, even as he assured that there would be a lot of testimonies during the seven days’ events.