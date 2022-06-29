2023: Nigerians react as Yinka Quadri, other Yoruba Nollywood actors pledge support for Tinubu 

Top Nollywood Yoruba actors have thrown their weight behind the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The actors who expressed their support for Tinubu in the forthcoming election in a video posted on Instagram described the APC chieftain as a bridge builder and the architect of modern Lagos state.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Alhaji Yinka Quadri, shared a 1 minute 13 seconds video that captured the veteran Yoruba actors drumming support for Tinubu.

Some of the top actors captured in the video include Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo, Taiwo Hassan, Fausat Balogun, Fathia William, Eniola Ajao, Saheed Balogun, Murphy Afolabi, among others.

The video shared on Yinka Quadri’s official Instagram handle “Olayinkaquadrifilms” was accompanied by the following caption.

He wrote: “ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU FOR PRESIDENT 2023 ✅”

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a bridge builder across regional, ethnic and religious lines that is capable of uniting the country. We have identified him as an exceptional manager of resources and a seasoned administrator and we are convinced that the nation needs him in the next dispensation.”

“We have discovered a man who is ready to sacrifice all he has for his fatherland…the least sacrifice we can make is to let the whole country see the Leadership we have seen, feel the compassion we have felt; and move the maker of modern Lagos (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) to the moulder of a greater Nigeria..

“Nigerians, we need to rise and give Tinubu an unequivocal charge: to springboard Nigeria into a growth phase several leaps ahead, the way Lagos State — under his guide— left the launch platform two decades ago, has stayed the positive course and is now the 5th biggest economy in Africa (rated as a nation). We must not fail to give this indefatigable leader with such an audacious spirit, a creative instinct and a striking mission a clear mandate to make the biggest difference possible to our collective trajectory of growth and development as a nation. What would it take? Our massive turnout and count of votes in the 2023 presidential election.





“Show me a man with a bigger heart and I will show you Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“I, Alhaji Olayinka Quadri, pledge my full support for BAT not because I was paid to do so but because of Asiwaju’s support and influence to all and sundry over the years. Majority of actors who venture into politics today do so because of the influence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“By God grace , Asiwaju will move from Jagaban of Borgu to Jagaban of Nigeria; from Asiwaju of Lagos to Asiwaju of Nigeria. For all your sacrifices, for all your effort, God will reward you this time..

“If we look at the rotation of leadership in Nigeria over the years , it is very crystal clear it is Yorubas’ turn to be president.

“BAT, Eyin lo kan, (you’re the next) 🙏🙏”

However, the support by the Nollywood actors has been met with criticism from Nigerian Instagram users who allege that the actors are doing it for selfish interests.

An Instagram user with the handler “kwise_official” said, ” Ahh OMO what’s all these …look at the people we are looking up to in this country omg”

“Their kids are all abroad, another 8 years of suffering. NEVER!!!!!,” another instagram user “marypius4th” opined.

@” vic.vibe” said “I am very very disappointed. You all think this is all about tribe?”

In his own part, an Instagram user with the name “warlsh” said, ” You see all these people, they all know the truth but they are doing it because of their selfish gain. Why would any sensible person want this administration to remain in power with all that we’ve been going through in this country lately. May God judge all of you according to your intentions.”

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfX-zIBojs1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

