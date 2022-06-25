2023: Nigerians left with money-bag politicians as options to vote for, says Clergyman

The President, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Baptist Conference, Reverend Dr Dogara Gwana has said that it is unfortunate that the Nigerian electorates are left with money-bag politicians to vote for in the 2023 general elections.

Rev Gwana said it is also unfortunate that political aspirants who want to govern Nigeria were spending foreign currencies unabated during the primary election.

Addressing journalists at the opening of the 7th Annual Session of the Conference in Abuja, the clergyman said helpless Nigerians saw their preferred candidates lose the primary election because they couldn’t share money.

He also warned against the plans of political parties to field a presidential candidate and vice from the same religious belief.

“It is unfortunate that the few people called delegates who have the responsibility of presenting elective options to Nigerians were practically bought by those with deep pockets.

“It is most unfortunate that those who aspire to govern Nigeria were spending foreign currencies unabated. The helpless Nigerian sees his preferred candidate thrown out simply because his pocket is light weighted.

“We are now left with money bags as the options for elective offices at all the levels. What is most unfortunate is the silence of government in all of this. There appears to be no punitive measures to curb this menace.

“Now the presidential candidates are selecting running mates and some are considering picking their kin from the same religious enclaves. They do not have any argument as to the region where the running mte should come from but they make attempts to pick from their religious bedrooms.

“The FCT Baptist Conference joins other well-meaning Nigerians especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to state unequivocally that such actions are most unfair and unjust. It is not in keeping with the principles of fair play and equal representation to go this path.





He also called on citizen living in the country to do whatever it takes to get their voters cards in order to be able to participate in the coming general election.

Speaking on insecurity, Rev Gwana said that terrorists’ attacks are widespread, affecting all areas of the Nigerian society and everyone irrespective of his faith persuasion has a gory story to share.

He said we now have a situation where we have a what we call ‘repentant terrorist’.

“So, characters who have caused so much pain to families and institutions in the country are now reintegrated into the society and even enrolled in the military.

“I personally consider this an anomaly and a dangerous trend. While the church preaches forgiveness and restoration, the church also preaches justice based on the biblical principle that establishes sowing and reaping.

“A man reaps what he sows even when he had repented. God forgives and restores men, but governments are established to ensure justice which serves as a deterrent against the perpetuation of criminality,” he noted.

On education, the FCT Baptist Conference President while calling on quick resolution between the Nigerian Government and the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), said many students are now engaging in unlawful actions and behaviors like internet fraud, robberies of all sorts, drug peddling and other vices.

“We appeal to the federal government and the leadership of ASUU to return to the negotiating table with the sole aim of rescuing the future of our younger generation,” he stated.

