2023: Nigerian women are ready to deliver Tinubu-Shettima ticket ― Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu has said the women in the ruling All Progressives Congress are fully determined to ensure victory for the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Senator Tinubu who incidentally is the wife of the party standard bearer gave the assurance on Thursday when she led her team, the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Women Council, on a courtesy visit to the APC national secretariat.

Accompanied by Haji Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice Presidential candidate, Tinubu whose entourage was received by the APC NWC led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu said the visit was to inform the party leadership that her team was ready for campaigns to kickstart on September 28.

She said:” We are here to tell you that the Nigerian women, we are ready. I want to reassure the chairman that we are all ready to work and then whenever you need us, we are just a call away. And then we are ready to work and ensure victory for our party come 2023.

“We women are ready. We are all ready to mobilize and very soon, we’ll come out with our programs.

“The Tinubu-Shettima presidential women council, that is what we are called. We are working but we want you to know and to also commend you for the great leadership you’ve given us and also bringing respectability to our great party.”

In his remarks, the APC national chairman said commended Senator Remi Tinubu’s team’s dedication to the party’s victory ahead next general elections.

He also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would also deploy every legitimate means to ensure the party’s victory.

He said:” All we can say is to appreciate you for the drive, conscientiousness and commitment to the success of this campaign. I want to assure you that what we can do, by way of planning, is to ensure maximum participation in the efforts we will be making as NWC of the party, to stand with you.

“We have promised to stand shoulder to shoulder with both the presidential candidate and his running mate. So, to that extent, you can rest assured that we will be together in this race. Whatever you need us to do we will willingly do it to ensure the success of this effort.

“Your own journey will be a bit more difficult because of customary mannerisms. Some of the best brains are among you, women. Some of the hardest workers are among you, women, but because of who we are, we haven’t been able to see the best of women yet.

“President Buhari will not be on the ticket, but his spirit, driving leadership and progressiveness in all he does, will continue to add value to what we are doing to win the elections.

“As far as the leadership of the APC is concerned, President Buhari is very much on the ticket. We will not see his picture, but his spirit will drive this effort.

“We want your voice to be heard now more than ever before. We trust you and with your loud voice in the Senate, we know what you can do. We want you not only to replicate but to improve on the testimony we are giving as your abilities.

“I want to just emphasize one thing to you. There is no option to victory. We must leave no space whatsoever. This government must be returned, by the grace of God. I believe in God and for God to appreciate me and add value to what we are doing.





“I want to use the privilege of your coming to emphasize that we just have to work for victory. There is no option whatsoever and don’t be ashamed of saying so. We are not working to end up in the tribunal but working to end up in the Villa. Those who have ears should hear. We are ready to work with you and whatever you feel the NWC can do, don’t hesitate to come along. We are ready. May God protect our candidate with more wisdom and reach. The expectation is high but we know what you can do.”

