2023: Nigerian president may emerge after re-run, says Senator Hunkuyi

Kaduna State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi has said it will be difficult to have a presidential winner in next year’s presidential election saying the next president might emerge after a re-run.

He based his prediction on the premise that no political party big or small should be underrated as there might be surprises in the 2023 general elections in a free, fair, and transparent election.

Speaking with some journalists at his Kaduna office, on Wednesday, Hunkuyi who was also a Senator at the 8th senate thought that now that the presidential candidates are being given religious and ethnic colouration, for any of the candidates to secure a 25 percent in 25 states might be a herculean task in the first ballot.

“It does not appear any party today in Nigeria, including NNPP may make it in the first election. There might have to be a runoff. Because the law requires some scores from the total votes cast minimum, in a required minimum number of states apart from simple majority scored.

” I feel no one party, no one candidate may be able to make it and that is why the laws of elections permit for a re-run.

“So, for anyone to say because NNPP may not make it, which party then may make it? Am talking from the background of the politics in Nigeria today.

“You see PDP and APC as the biggest of them all, but try to plot the graph, and when you do it, try to do it dispassionately. We have 36 states and to win the election, you need 25 per cent of votes in a minimum of 25 states. So, go ahead and count.

” Nobody can arrogate to himself if you take a hundred votes say in Lagos, yes, you can say maybe two parties may not get 25 per cent, maybe three parties may not get it and if you start going round, you will see that two, three parties may not likely get the 25 per cent in more than 10 states.





“Come back to APC itself, go to the East, plot the graph, come back to the North, plot the graph. A politician leaves his window open because he talks to every citizen. After all, every citizen is entitled to a vote. If there will likely be a run-off, the strongest may require the weakest, the weakest may do with the strongest or choose to do with the middle cadre.

“It is a complex arithmetic. Nobody will just close its door and sit in his own house and become a highland not this polity, not this 2023 election. If Kwankwaso wants to win the election, he may have to fraternise whether he likes it or not,” he stressed.