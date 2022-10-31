2023: Nigerian election must not be truncated, as Buhari urges police personnel to be apolitical

Latest News
By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
Nigerian election must, Buhari trade South Korea,Federal Medical Centres Bill 2022 , Nigeria youths innovation Buhari,climate change CD FG,Rush to site of Anambra boat mishap, Buhari pledges FG, Abacha siphoned $5bn to West, Education: Striking unions complicit in undoing our investments, Peace Accord: Buhari hails Jonathan's role in 2015 polls, issue-based campaigns, Exclusion will ridicule Buhari, security to attract investors, Law student sues Buhari, Nigeria's energy transition plan, President Buhari's visit to Imo, Buhari okays FG's takeover of Gombe Airport, Oil theft illegal, Buhari hopeful of RNA vacinces, Buhari condemns murder of cleric , Chad Republic's stability in Nigeria’s interest, Appointment of new AGF, Athletes expectant as, More accurate census possible in 2023, CASSON bill grants full assent at last , Buhari extols Perm Sec, Buhari greets ace journalist, Ohanaeze Buhari insecurity South-East,Buhari okays N24b , indirect jobs agric projects  ,We have made progress on insecurity, We'll ease judges' working conditions, New NDDC Board to be announced soon, Lawmakers call for Buhari's impeachment, Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, Buhari seeks Senate confirmation, Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure, Buhari has done everything necessary , Nigeria's unity, Catholic priest's murder, Buhari approves N3bn special intervention, Buhari mourns Kemi Nelson, My agric reforms policy, I will leave no inheritance for my children, package for low income nations, Kuje correctional facility attack, investment in infrastructure aim at business, Buhari nominates new ministers, Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda, Tinubu absent as Buhari, Buhari grants approval for, FGN launches stream, Find means to get, Inflation: Why we can't, Buhari gets 10-year, President Buhari assents, Sabotage responsible for fall, Buhari inaugurates National, Buhari presides over
Buhari

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian Police to remain apolitical.

The President who spoke during the opening ceremony of the police conference and retreat in Owerri on Monday warned that the election must not be truncated given the
huge resources already invested in it.

He noted that with the retreat, the police will play a lead agency in the success of the election adding that the conference and retreat will offer a good opportunity to discuss the lead agency for the election to ensure a credible 2023 elections.

President Buhari has reiterated his commitment to ensuring a credible poll.

He said: ” My administration will leave a legacy of the free, fair, and transparent election, I remain steadfast to this commitment”.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to sustain the repositioning of the police force, especially its welfare.

He recalled the approved better salary for the force, funds for the upkeep of the constabularies, and the Nigeria Police Academy bill as some of his concerted efforts towards improving the force”s welfare.

In his welcome addressed, Governor Hope Uzodimma commended the Nigerian Police for hosting the retreat and conference in the State and recalled that the earlier program by the military recently has justified that the State is totally safe.

Uzodimma while promising to sustain the cordial relationship between his administration and the police recommended that all candidates for the 2023 elections, irrespective of their parties should undertake an oath to remain non-violent throughout the election.

He insisted that any candidate not satisfied with the conduct of the election should seek redress in court rather than resulting to violence.

On the attacks in police stations, the governor said “hoodlums attacking police at checkpoints is unacceptable in this civilized world”.

He assured that his administration will continue to support the police adding that equipping police is a sure way of fighting crime which his administration would continue to do to make their job easier.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

You might also like
Latest News

Ganduje submits over N43bn Supplementary Budget Amendment Bill 2022

Latest News

NCDC cautions Nigerians against non-essential travel to Uganda over Ebola

Latest News

Akeredolu bags security award of excellence, good governance

Latest News

Buhari, Tinubu, others pay tribute to late Emir of Borgu

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More