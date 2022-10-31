2023: Nigerian election must not be truncated, as Buhari urges police personnel to be apolitical

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian Police to remain apolitical.

The President who spoke during the opening ceremony of the police conference and retreat in Owerri on Monday warned that the election must not be truncated given the

huge resources already invested in it.

He noted that with the retreat, the police will play a lead agency in the success of the election adding that the conference and retreat will offer a good opportunity to discuss the lead agency for the election to ensure a credible 2023 elections.

President Buhari has reiterated his commitment to ensuring a credible poll.

He said: ” My administration will leave a legacy of the free, fair, and transparent election, I remain steadfast to this commitment”.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to sustain the repositioning of the police force, especially its welfare.

He recalled the approved better salary for the force, funds for the upkeep of the constabularies, and the Nigeria Police Academy bill as some of his concerted efforts towards improving the force”s welfare.

In his welcome addressed, Governor Hope Uzodimma commended the Nigerian Police for hosting the retreat and conference in the State and recalled that the earlier program by the military recently has justified that the State is totally safe.

Uzodimma while promising to sustain the cordial relationship between his administration and the police recommended that all candidates for the 2023 elections, irrespective of their parties should undertake an oath to remain non-violent throughout the election.

He insisted that any candidate not satisfied with the conduct of the election should seek redress in court rather than resulting to violence.

On the attacks in police stations, the governor said “hoodlums attacking police at checkpoints is unacceptable in this civilized world”.

He assured that his administration will continue to support the police adding that equipping police is a sure way of fighting crime which his administration would continue to do to make their job easier.

