2023: Nigeria not okay, time is now to vote for competent leader ― Peter Obi

Former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections, on Wednesday, in Lagos lamented that Nigeria is not okay and going through a difficult period, saying time was now to bring in a competent leader to start rebuilding the country.

This was just as further lamented that only bad news ruled the airwaves in the country, saying that such was a product of leadership failure, the consequence of which, according to him, is mounting unemployment rate in Nigeria.

Obi made this call when he met with the party delegates in the Ikeja area of the state, noting sadly that the country instead of being a producing one was just consuming, and, therefore, the need to turn things around as was happening in developed countries of the world.

Obi, who pointedly declared that the children that were not educated in the past had become the bandits of today, urged PDP delegates not to listen to any of the presidential aspirants, including himself, when it was time to pick PDP presidential flagbearer, but put the picture if their children before them and ask themselves which type of future they wanted for them.

The presidential aspirant, who recalled his achievements in Anambra while serving as governor, saying that he grew the state’s GDP substantially and left no debt, among others, lamented that Nigeria was becoming a hopeless society and collapsing, warning: “If you take money to make the wrong choice, the society we fail to build will take a revenge.”

“That’s why I am appealing to you this time around to bring competent leader that will start to rebuild this country. It is the children that we didn’t educate that become bandits today.

“We celebrate criminality, we have to stop. It is time to stop now, to move our country forward,” he said.

The former governor, who also recalled his past admonition while in office as to the need to cultivate saving habit but was not supported by even his fellow governors as recorded in the book written by the former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, maintained that Nigeria must invest and create jobs, saying taking that step would reduce criminality in the country.

“You must create, you must create jobs. The more you push jobs out, the more you reduce criminality.

“It is an economic problem, we must have to do something about it. The number of people that are supposed to be working out of 120million, but only 40million are working,” he said.

‘This country is not producing the country must be productive. It is not about you, it is about the future of our children,” he added.