2023: Nigeria needs Tinubu’s doggedness to progress ― Coalition

The City Boys Movement has said what Nigeria needs now is the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s, doggedness in moving it from its current state of an economic conundrum to greatness.

Hon. Francis Tosin Shoga, the BoT Chairman of National Coalition Group (NCG), made the affirmative statement when he led City Boys and NCG’s executives on a courtesy visit to the palace of Mai Girma, the Sapeyi of Garki, Alh Dr. Usman Ngakupi, and the Agaba of Jiwa, HRH Alh. Idris Musa.

According to a statement by Aminat Aminu-Isah, Director of Media and Publicity, the visit is part of the group’s effort to strengthen and Foster their relationship with all relevant stakeholders towards the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election in the Federal capital territory.

The BoT while speaking at the Emirs Place noted that the visit will cut across other states of the federation in continuation of further consultation with all necessary stakeholders.

The group highlighted some past achievements of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu including free education, infrastructural development, and free medical outreach and stressed the need to support the APC presidential candidate’s ambition of becoming the president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, as he is the only aspirant who can change the fortune of Nigeria in the midst of other contestants.

He urged the Emirs and the Emirate to consider the country’s present situation and give their support as royal fathers whose support is paramount in ensuring that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu becomes the next president of Nigeria at the 2023 general elections.

“Your Highness, we are here on a courtesy visit to intimate you of our presence here in Abuja. We are also here to bring to you and the Emirate, a message of hope for the country from our principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are here to seek your support because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate is a detribalized Nigerian citizen.

“Tinubu is a dogged goal getter, his doggedness is what led to a new Lagos, giving him a chance as Nigeria’s president is equivalent to giving Nigeria a facelift and rays of hope.”

For his part, NCG’s National Chairman, Dr Bako Abdullahi unveiled the agenda of the group to the royal father, explaining that having considered all candidates that have emerged from political parties’ primaries, Asiwaju Tinubu remains the man with the requisite leadership skills and experience.

Reeling out some of Tinubu as Lagos State governor, and even outside of the political office, Dr Abdullahi noted Tinubu set the unprecedented blueprint that the successive governors have continued to enjoy.

Abdullahi also sought the support of the Emirs towards the actualisation of his presidential ambition adding that he is the only man who can lift Nigeria from the current state to a lofty height.

“Your royal highness, we need your support to use your royal voice among our people in your Emirate to support the ambition of Tinubu. He has the best credential among other presidential aspirants. His landmark achievements as governor of Lagos State are there for verification. He is the pathfinder of the infrastructural revolution you see in Lagos today. He set the pace and others follow.

“With Tinubu as the President in 2023, Nigerians are assured of Economic and Infrastructural development. That this country needs now is someone who can revolutionise our country and that is what Tinubu is bringing to the table,” he said.

Responding, the Mai Girma, the Sapeyi of Garki, Alh Dr Usman Ngakupi, noted that Tinubu is a man known at home and abroad with a robust track record and footprint which he has already been registered in Lagos State and other parts of the nation.

“Tinubu is a man of the people, all that I have to say is that Nigerians should continue to pray for his good health, for the wisdom he has been having to ensure that his agenda and that of Shettima are being fulfilled,” he said.

In a similar vein, the Emir of Jiwa, HRH Alh. Idris Musa, explained that Nigerians need to shun the spirit of tribalism and religious sentiment and also urged the Tinubu train to do so by being truthful while shunning all vices.