2023: Nigeria needs not tribal, regional president ― Obi of Onitsha

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election slated for February, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe has condemned the clamour for a regional president, insisting that the country needs a Nigerian President.

He said the country does not need a president from the South East, South West, or North West but a Nigerian president that will address the multifaceted problems bedevilling the country.

The first-class monarch also called on the need for Nigerians to remain united and love one another irrespective of the tribe or religious affiliations, saying, the country’s unity is sacrosanct

He gave the advice while speaking with newsmen shortly after commissioning the Digital Resource Centre named after him at the Green Field University (GFU), City Campus in Kudenda, Kaduna on Thursday.

The traditional ruler said Nigerians must remain as brothers and sisters and they must live together, saying what we need is peaceful coexistence.

Continuing, he charged Nigerians to pick up their permanent voters cards (PVCs) and vote massively at the polls.

“What Nigeria needs is a good president, but if you say South East today, South West tomorrow, North West next tomorrow, we don’t really need that. What we want is a Nigerian President who will unite the country and lead it to greater heights,” he said.

Also speaking, Founder/Pro-Chancellor, Greenfield University, chief Simon Ifediora Nwakacha described the Obi’s visit to the university as a wonderful day.

“This is the First class traditional ruler in the institution. His coming here is good for the unity of Nigeria,” he said.

On the prospects for the university, he said that it was very bright.





“We look forward to the university being great. Already, now the first set of accreditation was successful. Greenfield scaled through getting its permanent license to operate campuses from any part of the country.

