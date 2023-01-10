2023: Nigeria needs a stingy leader to be developed ― Peter Obi

“The Labour Party Presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has said the country needs a stingy leader to be developed in all sections.”

The Labour Party Presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has said the country needs a stingy leader to be developed in all sections.

Recall that the duo of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party PDP and Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress APC had described him as a stingy person which according to them is not what the country needs.

Obi who was at the Town Hall meeting with Anambra Traditional Rulers at the government house Awka, on Tuesday, in continuation of his campaign tour, said that he owes no one any apologies for being stingy adding that he is the youngest and the fittest and qualified to be President among the four popular presidential candidates.

“This is not about turn but about capacity and if it is about turn, people like us would insist that it is our turn and should be considered”

“The job of a President is not a retirement loan or for any kind of settlement but about uniting and rebuilding the country ”

“They said that I am a stingy man and I say they didn’t say that I am extravagant or that I embezzled public funds only that I am stingy and I tell you the job and the Presidency of our country needs a stingy person ”

Obi further said; “When you look at me and my Running mate you would discover that we are young compared with the other candidates who are older and our National Chairman is in his fifties but the National Chairman of the other candidates is about seventy or over that ”

“When you talk about qualification, I am the most qualified and the youngest among them and this is not a job for rehabilitation of people because Nigeria needs a strong and vibrant person as President and one that is in tune with the trending and modern style of leadership so that our country would be counted among the committee of great Nations in the world,” he said.

At the Town Hall meeting with the youths, Obi noted that the issue of industrial action by University lecturers would be tackled under his administration adding that the revenue from Petroleum which people are sharing is about the sum the lecturers are demanding for.

“Why would our Universities be on strike? There is no justification for that because people are interested in sharing oil money and they are not producing anything come to think of it, the money that they are stealing is about the amount that can be used to fix our Universities and educational system”





Continuing Obi said that his running mate Sen Yusuf Datti has two internationally recognized universities that are functional adding that if a private university can be functional and well-funded there is no reason whatsoever for the universities owned by the country not to be functional.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, Igwe Sunday Okafor of the Okpuno community, lamented that in the past, those who had been President of the country preferred going for treatment abroad noting that the cost of medical trips abroad has been a drain on the funds of the country positing that Nigerians do not need such kind of President.

Okafor noted that only God would choose who would be the next President of the country but expressed the wishes of the Traditional Rulers that God would choose Obi in the February 25th general elections.

