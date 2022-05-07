2023: Nigeria needs a detribalised President — Bala Muhammed

Bauchi State governor and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Bala Muhammed, on Saturday maintained that Nigeria needed a detribalised, firm and effective personality with deep knowledge of the economy as president, saying zoning should not determine who becomes the President.

Bala who stated this in Akure while addressing party delegates ahead of the party’s primaries insisted that the insecurity challenges confronting the country had exposed the efficacy of the nation’s federating structure and security architecture.

According to him, “People are feeling excluded, nepotism has taken over, and I think there are other issues.

“The insecurity has really exposed the efficacy of our federating structure, our security architecture and so on, so we need to talk.

“Dialogue is part of Federation, dialogue is part of governance. Dialogue and understanding are the only thing that will ensure smooth provision of infrastructure and good governance.”

Speaking on restructuring of the country, he said “to me, restructuring is about good governance, it is about the reconstruction of the Nigerian federation in a manner that would be efficient, acceptable to federating entities.





“We are are not going to be driven by mistrust and suspicion any longer. If Nigerians want Nigeria to be restructured, that is what we should do because the thing is not working”

He however, stressed that the country needed to make the state and local governments stronger for better and efficient delivery of dividends of democracy

The governor commended the South-West governors over their bold steps in tackling insecurity in the in a local way, saying, “we need local police and reduce the power at the centre.”