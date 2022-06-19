2023: Niger PDP unveils Gomna as governorship running-mate

Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has picked Mr Samuel Gomna as the running mate for the Party’s governorship candidate, for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The gubernatorial candidate of the party in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, unveiled his running mate on Sunday at the state’s secretariat of the Party in Minna during an event for the presentation of certificate of return to various candidates of the party.

The deputy governorship candidate, Samuel Gomna, was a former executive Chairman of Tafa Local Government Council under the Suleja emirate council.

Kantigi, during his remarks, said the nominee was successful after due consultations and guidance devoid of sentiments or discrimination toward the progress of the less privileged people in the State.

He assured that if elected in the upcoming 2023 Governorship election in the state, his administration will give priority to rural development to reduce rural-urban migration, adding that he will be there for the people of the state, saying, “I am ready to die for you all, I am ready to die for the common man to make sure they are protected”.





In his reaction, Samuel Gomna accused the ruling APC Government in the country of paying lip service to ending insurgency and assured that his joint ticket with Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi’s incoming administration in the state will bring to an end the current insecurity challenges bedevilling both the state and the country at large.

The State’s party leader, Senator Zainab Kure while congratulating the candidates, urged the party faithful to see it as a task ahead and the need to work hard to ensure the party’s victory come 2023 general elections.

