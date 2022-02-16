2023: Next President must be below 60 years ― Nigerian Youth Union

The Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has said that come 2023 Presidential election, they will support candidates who are below 60 years of age.

The Youth Group said the aspiring president should be prepared to show by his antecedents how far he has reflected or factored youths in his leadership vision and accomplishments.

Speaking at the first Non-Elective Convention of NYU, the National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, said 2023 is a golden opportunity for Nigerian youths to take a stand and reclaim the country.

He said: “In exactly 12 months’ time, another opportunity will beckon for Nigerians to elect their leaders. The 2023 General Election is therefore a golden opportunity for Nigerian youths to take a stand and reclaim the country. 2023 is our time to make it or mar our chances of engendering inclusive and purposeful governance.

“Recent events have shown that same dimensions to the 2015 and 2019 are being propagated. Grandfathers are fighting for space with their grandsons because they believe Nigerians are suicidal in their choice of leadership.

“As minimum criteria, we expect and declare that the next President of Nigeria must be below 60 years of age and should be prepared to show by his antecedents how far he has reflected or factored youths in his leadership vision and accomplishments.

“We shall in the next few weeks begin an aggressive voter registration campaign such that same way Nigerian youths waved the national flag as its symbol of resistance and call for renewal during the #EndSARS protest, every of our member should arm him/herself with a Permanent Voter Card.”

Comrade Obasi said NYU shall task aspiring leaders on their blueprint for addressing insecurity, hunger, lack of educational and health facilities in the country.

“We shall demand interface with aspiring leaders and subject them to debates and discussions aimed at bringing out the best and demarketing the old,” he noted.

He said NYU has realised that Nigerian Youths have great roles to play in the actualisation and sustenance of Nigeria’s Independence.

“Consequently, the NYU was born to serve as credible youth union and clearinghouse for activities aimed at restoring the dignity and missing voice of Nigerian Youth,” he said.

The NYU National President further stated that the non-elective convention in Abuja is therefore the coming together of delegates from the entire 774 local government areas of the country.

“And the convention is intended to affirm the pioneer leadership role of NYU and examine issues of socio-economic developments in the country, especially as they affect young people,” he added.

