2023: Neither Tinubu nor Atiku will make Nigeria better —Primate Ayodele

Prophet and Head of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, during a press briefing recently, released his book of prophecies: ‘Warning to the Nations: A Collection of Divine Signals, 2022/2023 and beyond.’ KEHINDE OYETIMI provides excerpts of the interaction.

What should we expect to come to the 2023 general election, particularly the presidential election?

Unless Nigerians shun money for votes, Nigeria will not get the right president because of the level of poverty. Nigeria will still be backward until they reject voting for the sake of money. In 2023, there will be many special fraudulent acts by both parties, and card reader problems. Apart from this, let us rebuke violence in the election. Neither PDP nor APC will make Nigeria better unless we get the right people. The outcome of the coming election will surprise so many people. If Tinubu forces himself to be president, Nigeria will collapse

The international community would want to support Peter Obi. Northerners would want to give Atiku Abubakar their support. They don’t have any plans for Bola Tinubu. All that Tinubu is doing will not translate to anything. The Muslim-Muslim ticket will never work in Nigeria; it is dead on arrival. This will affect the APC; the Muslim-Muslim ticket will tear the party apart. We have not witnessed any major deception at the moment; we should expect more damning deception that would mark the end of APC in Nigeria. It is the end of the APC at the moment. They want to Islamise Nigeria with the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Sadly, the party followers have not even seen it. God is against the Muslim-Muslim ticket. APC will not win except they want to set Nigeria ablaze. For Atiku, he needs to be more tactical and strategic. Obi’s party will only make noise; it is a waste. I have not seen Obi’s party amounting to anything.

But we need a president and the two parties: the APC and PDP are the dominant parties?

None of the three—Obi, Tinubu, and Atiku— can make Nigeria move forward. None of them can get a genuine victory. We cannot get that MKO Abiola-kind-of-victory anymore. Any candidate that wins, will still be the same story. But God must give us a leader as was the case during the days of Saul in the Bible. 2023 cannot help Nigeria; there will still be corruption and insecurity. There is a need to solve this problem urgently. It is either true federalism or every region stands on its own.

Is this the solution?

Restructuring is what Nigeria needs at the moment. That is the answer to Nigeria’s problems because there will still be more hardship. Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb. Honestly, Nigeria cannot move past 2035. 2023 will determine a lot in Nigeria. A lot of things will be determined; it will not cause war, but I see a massive protest.

There will be economic protests. When people see hardship, they will protest. I see more hardship ahead except if the government does what is needed. Salaries will be owed at a scale we have never imagined. Many government agencies will be grounded. Many banks will become unhealthy. The CBN knows. The government will fake the GDP of the country. Let us wait and see because things will not be the same again. We need prayers for this nation; we need God’s intervention.

You predicted the COVID-19 pandemic. The world appears to have relatively overcome it. Should we be worried about the outbreak of another global health challenge?

A major disease will break out between 2030 and 2035 that will shake the world. This will humble world leaders before the Lord. It will define so many things about the human race. The outbreak of the virus will bother world leaders and the sickness will start in Asia and will be airborne which will make it more dangerous. World leaders must look into this and get prepared.

Also, the World Health Organisation must be careful about cases of monkeypox outbreaks in countries like Benin Republic, Guinea Bissau, Liberia and Cameroon so that the citizens will not be seriously affected. I foresee that in some parts of Europe, this disease will cost the government a lot of research regarding how to find a cure. I foresee that the important aspect of it all is that urgent drugs and research efforts from the USA, China, UK, and Germany will be provided to countries where the virus is transferred to human beings.





Terrorism today has become the greatest problem in Nigeria. Should we expect any respite soon?

I foresee that a lot of facts will emerge on the names of top people in the country who are sponsoring these terrorist groups: ISWAP and Boko Haram. The sponsors who are behind them in doing what they are doing will be exposed.

ISWAP will face critical situations and this will degenerate into breaking into factions and other terrorist groups that will cause destruction; they will kill their leaders and get new financiers. The authorities will gather more information about them. Boko Haram will fizzle out gradually as their sponsors will be exposed. They will kill themselves.

I foresee some criminal elements will regroup and reinvigorate their forces to fight and create problems and deadly things in Africa and even parts of Europe. This new group will be caught and also the Jihadist group will come from parts of Asia. The spirit of God says these countries are havens for terrorists: Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Turkey, Libya, and Chad.

The economy has continuously been bad. Any hope?

The three tiers of government and their revenue will be changed. There will be threats from the three tiers of government on the modalities of revenue allocation. Certain taxes like import duties, excise duty, oil revenue, and revenues from goods and services will attract taxes, same for the excess in crude oil charges. I foresee a decline in government revenue. There will be problems from the inflow of funds into the coffers of the Federal Government.

The federal allocation formula will change in the sense that there will be separate local government accounts. The Federal Government will pay money directly into the accounts of the local governments and this will cause problems among the three tiers of government. There will be misunderstandings as there will be serious problems for local governments. The Spirit of God says the sharing formula will create problems between the federal, state, and local governments.

Nigeria cannot be stable in the coming year and Nigeria’s economy will suffer lots of setback. Some of the Deputy Governors in the CBN will not have their tenures extended. Let us rebuke the death of any director of the apex bank and let us rebuke fire outbreaks in any of their offices. Let them pray against the indictment of the Governor of the CBN. There will be new policy guidelines to govern the affairs of the Central Bank. So many things will be done in the CBN to make some banks healthy. The CBN will work on the economy of the country. They will work on agricultural loans. There will be so many theories that the CBN will propound in an attempt to grow the economy. The CBN will introduce levies to be paid for services rendered by the bank. I foresee that the Stamp Duty rates will be increased and interest on loans will be readjusted. The Central Bank will want to make arrangements for this new regime of interest rates. The CBN policy will trigger various reactions and the CBN will take steps on Nigeria’s local and foreign debts.