Collins Nnabuife

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has raised concern over continuous attacks on government facilities by hoodlums in the South East which they said is capable of disrupting the upcoming general election.

NEF in a statement signed by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said the silence from leaders and politicians from the South East region and other parts of Nigeria over these threats is deeply disturbing.

NEF said any attempt to interfere in the rights of Nigerians to participate in the election is an assault on the sovereignty of Nigeria and must be resisted.

“Northern Elders Forum has noted a serious rise in the pitch of groups that threaten the conduct of the elections, particularly from violent groups in South Eastern States.

“The deafening silence from leaders, elders and politicians from the region and other parts of Nigeria over these dangerous threats is also deeply disturbing.

“These threats are being followed by actual attacks on government buildings and killings, including the killing of policemen in the region. Without a robust challenge of these dangerous trends, those behind these lawless acts are likely to assume that they will succeed.

“It has been the consistent position of the Forum and other patriotic groups that the 2023 elections must hold throughout the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Any attempt to interfere in the rights of Nigerians to participate in the election of their leaders is a serious assault on the sovereignty of Nigeria and an act that must be resisted”, NEF said.

The Northern Elders reiterated that Nigerians want a credible election and a peaceful transition to the next administration, and no group should be allowed to plunge the nation into deeper crises by tolerating threats to the elections and peace in the country.

It further stated that a threat to the elections is a threat to the democratic system and the very foundations on which the nation rests.

“If it succeeds, this threat will signal the start of other crises the country may not recover from.

“The Forum calls on the administration of President Buhari to assert its legitimate authority on any lawless group in any part of the country and ensure that voters are not prevented or threatened.

“Leaders must openly condemn these outrageous threats and assure citizens who want to vote that they can do so. Politicians who want to lead us must step out and condemn these threats.