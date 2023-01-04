2023 National Budget hopeless, tragic — Ezekwesili

“You all better get your PVCs ready because…”

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, has called the 2023 National Budget “hopeless.”

On Wednesday, Ezekwesili posted the assertion using her verified Twitter account.

Recall that on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari officially signed the N21.8 trillion 2023 budget into law.

Buhari urged the National Assembly to reconsider its decision on his administration’s N23.7 trillion “ways and means” loan request, claiming that the signing would prevent delays in the implementation of the budget for the following year.

