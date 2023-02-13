Kazeem Biriowo

The National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students (NANCES), have endorsed the candidature of the Presidential Candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying he presented the best manifesto for the Nigerian Students.

The Pioneer President of NANCES, Ismail Adediwura gave the declaration at the NANCES Senate meeting and the presentation of the endorsement certificate to the APC Presidential Candidate in Abuja on Saturday.

He stated that endorsement of Asiwaju Tinubu is bourne out of the face-lifting policies he promised to bring into the education system and raising the standards of learning from basic to tertiary which he has exemplified as Executive Governor of Lagos.

Adediwura while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for setting a template of quality education for colleges of education Students also called on Nigerian Students to cast their votes in support of the Asiwaju Tinubu for the continuity of the good work this administration is doing in the colleges of education across the country.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was represented by the Executive Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Hon. Moyosore Ogulewe assured the colleges of education Students that the presidential Candidate of APC upon his emergence would expunge the disparity between the colleges of education and other Higher education institutions in the country.

Also speaking, a member of the Student Committee Campaign Council, Faruk Lawal, appealed to Nigerian Students to shun forms of violence as they cast their votes in the poll.