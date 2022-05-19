2023: My aspiration not a do or die affair ― Udom Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Udom Emmanuel on Thursday in Makurdi, Benue State capital said that his presidential aspiration is not a do or die affair.

Meeting with delegates and the State Governor, Udom said that his reason for joining the race is to rescue and restore the hope of Nigerians.

Udom added that he is challenged with the challenges confronting the country and maintained that the challenges are not insurmountable.

He pledged to join hands with whoever wins the primary if he fails to clinch the ticket.

He said: “The economy of this country is the biggest economy in the whole of West Africa. The profile was being envied all over the world but all of a sudden, in the past seven years, it was plunged into a level that if you feel the way I’m feeling, you will be challenged to enter into this race.





“I fell challenged not for self-interest but on a very selfless matter. What is happening today is not insurmountable. We have solutions that we can profer.

“Some of them do not even need money. Some need policies and things will just move on well and we know the right policies that will bring solutions to some of the issues. So that is why you see me feel challenged now coming in as a party member and I want to reassure our party members that my own is not a do or die at all.

“I am in the race like Isaiah and If God wants to partner with me, I will say here am I, send me. If He says I’m not the one, whoever God says that person is, I will join my two hands with my entire family to give that person my support.”

