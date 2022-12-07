2023: Muslim/Muslim ticket to set new tone in Nigeria ― Oluremi Tinubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday said the Muslin/Muslim ticket will set a new tone in Nigerian political landscape, come 2023.

Tinubu said this while addressing a crowd of party faithful during the APC South-West Women presidential rally at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, even as she noted that the country in no distant time would also witness Christian/Christian ticket.

This was just as Senator Tinubu, who was First Lady of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 and currently serving for a third term in the Senate, affirmed that what God had done for Nigeria was marvelous.

“As regards Muslim/Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometimes in the future, we will have a Christian/Christian ticket. What God has done is marvelous in our land,” she said.

Tinubu, however, expressed appreciation on behalf of the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, for the huge turnout at the event, also attended by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; wife of APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Nana Shettima; State Chairman of APC, Pastor Ojelabi, and other party bigwigs from across the country, despite the challenges.

“I bring you warm greetings from the First Lady, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari. She sends love to Lagos and wishes you well and to the Governor that is making things work in Lagos State.

“We thank you for coming out in large numbers despite the challenges. My coming here is another homecoming. About 23 years ago, God bless my husband to become the Governor, I supported him as the first lady,” she said.

She further expressed her appreciation to the people of Lagos Central for voting her to represent them, saying she was the first woman to emerge as a senator three times, adding: “This is a wonderful opportunity and since 2007 when my husband left office, I kept working for the good of our people.”

“God rewards good work, what is happening to us is God that is doing this. He pleases people without people paying attention but heaven pays attention,” she further added.

The First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said Nigeria needed somebody with political sagacity as Tinubu to manage the affairs of the nation in 2023, just as she noted that the APC presidential candidate had a track record of outstanding performance as well as the astonishing ability to identify talents and galvanize them to catapult the country to the deserved height and rightful position in the comity of nations.

The governor’s wife, who cited that President Muhammadu Buhari had laid the right foundation for progressive governance committed to the needs of the people, especially women and children, said there was a strong need for women to use the 2023 elections to vote for APC across all levels for consolidation and continuity of the remarkable work and achievements of the present administration.

According to her, it is crystal clear that the continuity of the APC government is the sure way to greater progress, assuring that the commitment of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidency was that all Nigerians, regardless of age, colour, gender, ethnicity, religion, and political affiliations, would be supported to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

“Asiwaju has a track record of outstanding performance. He has the astonishing ability to identify talents and galvanize them to catapult our Nation to the deserved height and rightful position in the comity of nations. He has done it in Lagos and he will do it in Nigeria.

“The commitment of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidency is that all Nigerians, regardless of age, colour, gender, ethnic, religious, and political affiliations, will be supported to achieve their dreams and aspirations.





“They are people-friendly, reliable, and trustworthy. The Tinubu-Shettima Presidency will do everything humanly possible to increase opportunities for women in politics and decision-making.

“Indeed, Nigerian women can count on the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency. This is a ticket that will ensure gender justice, fairness, and equitable participation of women in governance and the political process. It is a ticket that will close gender gaps and address the many challenges women still confront in public and private,” Dr. Sanwo-Olu stated.

The APC National Women Leader, Dr. Beta Edu, in her own remark, said the mission before the women’s forum was simply to deliver 40 million votes for Tinubu, adding: “We want to win at every ward.”

Edu, while urging them to get ready their PVCs, equally assured Nigerians that Tinubu would empower women and provide jobs for the youths.

A representative of Youths Ambassadors, Comfort Olabare, said Governor Sanwo-Olu’s s initiative on leadership training had impacted greatly on the youth.

She also urged women to vote for Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu in the coming polls, noting their emergence would address unemployment and poverty in the country.

