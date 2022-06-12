2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dead on arrival, says PFN vice president

As the issue of a Muslim – Muslim presidential ticket continues to generate debate since the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has been warned not to toy with the fragile peace and unity being enjoyed presently.

Speaking on the issue in Bauchi over the weekend, the National Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Prophet Isa El-Buba of the EBOMI Ministries, Jos, Plateau State, said that, “basically speaking, a Muslim – Muslim presidential ticket skite being flown in the country is dead on arrival”.

According to him, “that is not going to work in Nigeria and it’s not going to succeed in Nigeria and so Nigerians Christians will definitely prove to every other person that justice and fairness is what is required”.





He added that, “whatever anybody does, the North has produced who will ruled the country with the support of South in the past. This time around, the South too must be allowed to be involved in the process by providing a Christian so that we have Muslim – Christian ticket, that is the justice and fairness I am talking about, we will see how it will all works out”.

The renowned Christian Cleric while speaking on the persecution of the Church, declared that, “Yes, the Church in Nigeria has been under serious and constant persecution for a long time. Basically, we have seen that with the bombing in Owo, that just goes to tell you how much the Church is being persecuted”. He noted that “the Church is not deterred, the church is stronger and the Church is getting more stronger and that is getting us more embolden to be able to face the situation ahead of us”. Reacting to the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, Isah El-Buba said that “Basically summarized in one word, the only way out of the insecurity situation in Nigeria, is justice. If justice plays out as it should these things will come to an end”. According to him, “but when you try to give some people a cover and deprive a community of justice, that’s what you find, but we are going to see that justice was served, God is going to raise his own people who will fight to ensure that justice reigns and stop this insurgency in the country. I will continue to advocate for justice and fairness, nothing else”.

