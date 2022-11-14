2023 : Many PDP supporters defect to APC in Kaduna

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has noted that the membership of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is depleting in Kaduna state daily when over 12,000 supporters of the opposition party decamped to APC.

The 12,817 PDP decampees of the PDP included a former commissioner, woman and youth leaders.

The APC gubernatorial candidate who was receiving the decampees in Giwa local government assured them that they have equal status and rights like every member of the ruling party.

“In APC, there is no discrimination. Those that joined today are equal in status as those who joined when the party was formed. We are a one and united family,” he added.

Senator Sani advised the people of Giwa to vote for APC candidates in all the 2023 elections.

“You should vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election, vote for Muhammad Sani Abdullahi as senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district and vote for Jibrin Zubairu as member representing Giwa/Birnin Gwari federal constituency.

“You should vote for me during the governorship election and elect Umar Auwal Bijimi and Adamu Mohammed Shika to represent Birnin Gwari West and East respectively at the state House of Assembly,” he said.

The senator promised to be fair to all, develop all parts of Kaduna state and consolidate on the achievements of the Malam Nasir El Rufai administration.

“The APC candidates that will represent you at the state and National Assembly are very vocal and eloquent people, who will not be bench warmers at the legislative chambers.

He challenged the gubernatorial candidates of PDP and New Nigerian People’s Party(NNPP) to produce evidence of bills that they have sponsored while they were at the National Assembly.

Speaking at the occasion, the APC state Chairman, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (rtd) praised the decampees for realising that the ruling party is the winning party which has brought dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna state.

In his remarks, Alhaji Lawal Samaila Yakawada advised the people of Giwa local government to campaign devoid of political thuggery and abusive language.

Lawal Yakawada who is a former Secretary to Kaduna State Government, also said that APC will be victorious in the coming election.

