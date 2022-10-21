2023: LP must slug it out with PDP, APC to get 80% votes ― Imo party chair

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Imo State, Chief Ambrose Onyekwere has disclosed the resolve of the party to slug it out with both PDP and APC in the state in order to get the desired percentage of not less than 80% votes for their presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi in the forthcoming general election.

Onyekwere stated that irrespective of the fact that Imo is a PDP hub and APC is in government, LP is determined to face the parties squarely to emerge victorious.

He assured that the entire South East zone will give Mr Obi higher votes while many states outside the zone will give him more than that as the case may be.

He said: “I want to be realistic knowing that Imo is a PDP hub, and we have APC Government but we are fighting them. That is why I said 80%, it ought to have been 100%”.

The party chairman said that Labour Party has actually come to stay in Imo State with their presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi as a brand.

He pointed out that their presidential candidate is not interested in tribal politics but rather interested in leading the entire nation.

In the areas of receiving new members from other political parties, the Chairman said that the party has difficulties in managing that situation.

According to him, while some of the new members are coming to spy for their godfathers, some are moles.

Onyekwere said that the party before now were begging people to join them unlike what is happening now where the party has pressure to run away from people who according to him, want one thing or the other.

He urged electorates in the country to vote for Mr Peter Obi and give him power by also voting for those that would work with him.