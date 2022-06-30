2023: Low collection of PVCs in Lagos worrisome ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday expressed worries over the low rate of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) collection in Lagos State, saying only 6,382 PVCs out of 34,242 received from the Commission’s headquarters for the first and second quarters of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise had been collected by their owners.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, made this known, while speaking at the 8th Annual Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly, and held simultaneously in all the 40 constituencies in the state.

Agbaje, who was represented by Mr Taiwo Ewetade, an Assistant Director of INEC, during the meeting held at Bariga LCDA Secretariat and hosted by Hon. Lateef Rotimi Abiru (Somolu 11), further disclosed, that “for the old PVCs, a total of 1,091,157 are still uncollected by their owners.”

The INEC chief, therefore, strongly appealed to stakeholders to continue to assist the Commission in mobilizing the eligible citizens residing in the state that were yet to collect their PVCs to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the ongoing collection of PVCs at the INEC LGA offices where they registered to collect their PVCs as, according to him, anyone without the PVC cannot vote during any election.

Agbaje, while noting that the success of any election depended largely on how relevant stakeholders play their various roles, said it was imperative for everyone to strive towards ensuring that their contributions were effective, positive and purposeful for the attainment of the nation’s desired viable, sustainable and enduring democratic culture.

He charged that as the 2023 General Election draws nearer, it should be a collective responsibility to properly educate and mobilise the voters in line with the Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

According to him, it is a significant area where the Commission needs the positive input of all stakeholders to complement her ongoing efforts towards improving the level of awareness of the citizenry in the democratic process, saying this would no doubt increase the PVC collection rate and avoid voter apathy that had characterised past elections in the state where only 1,156,590 out of 6,570,291 registered voters (17.6%) participated in the 2019 General Election in the state.

Hon. Rotimi Abiru representing Shomolu Constituency 11, who spoke earlier, urged INEC to urgently decentralise the process of collection and registration of voters in ensuring that everyone secured his or her PVC “for the benefits of achieving the new Nigeria of our dream.”





The lawmaker, who spoke on the theme: “2023 General Election: The Imperative of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC),” said it was time for Nigerians to engage in active participation in the general election especially in ensuring that the right, trustworthy, competent and capable candidates were voted “to be our leaders and representatives at all levels of government.”

This was just as he also expressed worries that over 20 million PVCs still remained uncollected across the nation based on a recent INEC report, with 1 million out of this huge figure coming from Lagos State, noting that such a situation doesn’t augur well for the progress, democracy and the development of the state as, according to him, it may create an opportunity for an incompetent person to be elected as leaders and representatives of the people.

“It’s quite worrisome that over 20 million PVCs still remain uncollected across the nation according to a recent INEC report and out of this huge figure, 1 million are from Lagos State.

Abiru, however, noted that Lagos State had been so blessed with great and visionary leaders and representatives right from the 2nd Republic with Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande in the saddle, the 4th Republic with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who he said stood as the architect of modern-day Lagos, right down to Mr Babatunde Fashola, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and the incumbent governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We on our own, we will step up awareness and mobilise our constituents for participation on the importance of PVC to achieve Nigeria of our dreams,” the lawmaker pledged.

