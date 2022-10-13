2023: Let us vote APC, Tinubu’s wife pleads with Nigerian women

Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu, has appealed to women in the country to ensure victory of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

She made the appeal in Abuja at the inauguration of the Women Wing of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

She assured the womenfolk that the duo of Tinubu and Shettima would guarantee the interests of women and safeguard their rights if elected at the polls.

She noted in her address that being gender sensitive, the interest of women would be given priority by the APC.

“When women are united, wonderful things happen; and I have immense confidence in the ability of the amazing team assembled here today to secure the women’s vote for APC,” she said.

She also thanked the diverse women groups within the party for their support of Tinubu’s presidential campaign.

“I want to specifically thank the countless women groups who have been up and doing even before Asiwaju’s victory at the primary election was certain. From our market women’s groups to our young women’s groups, to our interreligious groups to those constituted by current and former female government officials, and other classifications too numerous to mention, I thank you all for your unflinching support and your unshakeable belief in the prospects of a Tinubu/Shettima presidency.”

Senator Tinubu urged those present to communicate Tinubu and Shettima’s achievements to voters and indicated that the women’s campaign would berth in different regions and states soon.

“I urge you all to intensify efforts at mobilising women in your respective domains and prepare to receive us in your states and zones as part of our campaign activities. I urge you to also work with other capable women who are not here with us today as members of the campaign team but have the energy, skills, network, resources, and commitment required to mobilise women for the upcoming elections.

“Let us tell our women that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the best option for them because the track records of both men show that they are gender-sensitive and committed to uplifting the Nigerian woman. With these two men at the helm of affairs, Nigerian women can rest assured that their interests will be protected and their rights, safeguarded. Not only that, you can also count on Hajiya Nana Shettima and me as your partners for progress. You can count on us,” she said.

