2023: Lagos’ll become a true megacity if elected next gov ― Dosunmu

Governorship aspirant on the platform of Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Shamsideen Ade Dosunmu, on Friday, said he is committed to serving Lagosians by providing sustainable, reliable, efficient and high-quality world-class infrastructural facilities that befit a megacity if elected as the next governor of the state, come 2023.

Dosunmu gave this pledge while publicly declaring his intention to contest the number one seat in Lagos in the coming poll on the party’s ticket, saying that he is committed to the restoration of the glory of Lagos as the pride of the nation, just as he rolled out a 13-point restoration agenda which he said his administration is bound to implement if he is eventually elected into office.

The PDP chieftain, who was the party’s governorship candidate in 2011, said he was equipped with the skills needed for the job, assuring that he was ready to offer the leadership that would rescue the state from myriads of socio-economic and political challenges facing it and usher in a new lease of life for Lagosians.

“My mission is to serve Lagosians by providing sustainable, reliable, efficient and high-quality world-class infrastructural facilities that befit a megacity. I am committed to the restoration of the glory of Lagos as the pride of the nation.

“I am equipped with skills needed for the job. I have the required public service experience, knowledge of government, and the capacity to revamp the economy of the state and restore its lost glory. I am ready to offer the leadership that will rescue the state from myriads of socio-economic and political challenges facing it and usher in a new lease of life for our people.

“As the governor, I will lead the way, engage the people and bring up policies that are robust and inclusive,” he said.





The governorship aspirant, who spoke at the parley attended by his campaign coordinators, political associates, and delegates, among others, noted that Lagos occupies an important place in Nigeria as the meeting point of all ethnic nationalities, having been created in 1967, and now with a population of about 26 million, while about 20 per cent of the nation’s population resides in it.

Dosunmu said the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led state government had in the past 23 years not been able to solve the problems of Lagos, as, according to him the greater majority of Lagosians still grope under the weight of grinding poverty and under-development, with no qualitative and functional education, healthcare service, among others.

“The time has come to install the government that will promote true development and sincere leadership.

“To achieve this, I will pursue an aggressive economic and social engineering programme to rebirth Lagos.

“As you are all aware, the processes of nominating or choosing candidates by political parties for various elective offices including that of governorship have commenced.

“In view of this, the emergence of a truly dedicated and patriotic leadership – one that is capable of understanding the challenges of governing a modern and cosmopolitan state – has become imperative for Lagos State,” he said.

On his 13-point Restoration Agenda, which he said would be implemented judiciously to revamp the economy of the state and bring marked improvement in the quality of life of Lagosians, Dosunmu disclosed that the objectives include restoring dignity, honour and good governance in Lagos restoring accountability, transparency and due process in the governance of the state as well as restore the high value and quality that Lagos was known for.

According to him, others are: “Restore Lagos to its pre-eminent position as the centre of excellence.

Restore Lagos as the land of opportunities for all not for a few. Restore popular participation in the selection of political and economic management office holders in Lagos State against endorsement by godfathers.”

He, therefore, called on party delegates and members to support his aspiration, promising to do his best possible to justify their confidence in him if elected the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 elections.

“As an advocate of politics without bitterness, I believe strongly in the spirit of sportsmanship in our evolving democratic process. My electioneering campaign and rallies, as usual, are going to be peaceful and issue-based.

“Our campaign will be devoid of all forms of political vices such as calumny or puerile attacks undue criticisms, acrimony, thuggery, killings and vandalism.

“I promise to only engage in healthy and decorous debates focusing on issues affecting the development of our state and how to proffer solutions to myriads of challenges we face as a state,” he assured.

