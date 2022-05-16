2023: Lagos PDP should field Ikorodu indigene to secure victory over APC in Reps poll ― Aspirant

House of Representatives aspirant for the Ikorodu Federal Constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr AbdulKareem Shittu, has urged the leadership of the party to encourage only indigenes to contest for the ticket.

The House of Representatives hopeful made this call on Monday while speaking with newsmen, ahead of the party’s primaries.

Shittu, while making the call, argued that Ikorodu had always been known to encourage indigeneship, saying it would, therefore, be out of place to allow non-indigenes to contest for the House of Reps ticket as, according to him, “things cannot be different now.”

“There has always been a huge clamour for an indigene of Ikorodu to emerge as the candidate of the party. There are three indigenous councils in Lagos State, namely; Epe, Badagry, and Ikorodu.

“Of these three councils, Ikorodu is the only one that is not considering an indigene to represent them from our party, this is wrong,” he said.

“You will recall that the traditionalists from Ijede-Imota went on a parade recently, publicly warning anyone who deviates from the rotational arrangement in place in the federal constituency as it concerns the House of Assembly elections.





“The people of Ikorodu, including the traditional institutions, are now mobilizing people to make sure indigenes are fielded for various positions for both PDP and APC,” he added.

“Ikorodu local government has never since inception had an executive chairman who is a non-indigene. Also, since 1999, the Reps member for the constituency has always been an indigene.

“The present Reps member, Babajimi Benson, is also an indigene of Ikorodu, so why would the case of PDP be different, if we really want to grab the House of Reps ticket,” he added further.

Four candidates are currently jostling for the seat on the party platform.

They are Ms Omotolani Popoola, Mr Abdulkareem Olugbenga Shittu, Mr Awesu and Mr Temitope Odeyale.

