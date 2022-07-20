2023: Lagos APC chieftain holds roundtable for Tinubu presidency, other candidates

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and executive chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, on Tuesday, held political roundtable to mobilise support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidency and other candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The roundtable, mainly political, according to the council helmsman was targeted at bridging the gaps and solidifying the relationship between all the three arms of government, elected and appointed officers and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state and by extension the electorate.

He stressed, it is to mobilise support for the presidency of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party in the state ahead of the forthcoming polls.

While describing the year 2023 as an all-important election year for the All Progressives Congress and Nigerians, Apatira advised party executives and members to work in unity to ensure victory for the party.

“We are gathered here to resolve all contentious issues and strategize on the way forward” he stated.

He added, “We can achieve so much as a united bloc. For us in APC, winning is a culture and to sustain this culture, we have to work together as one for a common goal.

I am urging all members of our great party’s including political appointees to come together and rally support for the actualisation of Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidency.

We have to speak in one voice to ensure the re-election of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-olu and other APC candidates.

There is a whole lot we can achieve together as a united family. It is in working in unity that we can attain our full potentials to bring about development and good governance that will be seamless for our people.

With this, we would have a progressive and hitch free understanding of ourselves once we realize that the roles and responsibilities are different.

Therefore, I enjoin you all to come together and let us rally round our father and leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest for the nation’s presidency.

“Asiwaju has selflessly given himself to the good people of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. And for all he has done to turn around the fortunes of Lagos State and transform it to a mega state, it is time to pay him back with our unwavering support. He is no doubt, the right and best man for the job.”

He encouraged the voting population to go all out for the collection of their permanent voter’s card.





“For those who have attained the age of 18 years and above and are yet register or collect their PVC, they should try and do so to enable them exercise their civic rights during the election.

The collection and revalidation of the permanent voters card is very important as it is a tool to vote for our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the incoming president of the federal republic of Nigeria and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress at the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Your PVC is the only power with which you can shape your future. Therefore, every eligible resident of this local council must endeavour to register and obtain their PVCs.”

He promised continued support of his administration would continue to bring more development and dividends of democracy to the good people of Itire-Ikate LCDA

On his part, LGA Chairman of Itire-Ikate APC, Alhaji Safariyu-Ayinde Kushimo said the roundtable was to acquaint members with critical issues affecting the party.

He said it is an opportunity to remind elected and appointed officials of their promises to the people as well as the party manifesto and to tell us how they fare so far.

“we are supportive of the executive and legislative arms to continue to ensure we serve our people right” he said.