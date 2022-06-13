2023: Labour party to pick Northern muslim as VP candidate

The Labour Party (LP), has said it would not compromise the principle of social-religious inclusion and settle for a Christian Christian ticket being debated by other parties for her 2023 presidential ticket.

Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, said this in Abuja, on Monday, while speaking in commemoration of Democracy Day.

He said that for fairness, equity and inclusion, the party would not alter the principles of federal character in its choice of a Vice Presidential candidate, to run the with Labour Party.

Abure who said the decision lies with the Presidential candidate, Peter Obi to make, maintained that the party which belongs to Nigerian workers, would not compromise on the diversity of the Nigerian workforce and membership of the Labour Party.

“While I want to say that it may be too premature for me to speak, and the constitution also gives the Presidential candidate the right to nominate his Vice Presidential Candidate, I feel it would be more proper for the presidential candidate to answer.

“However, I want to assure you that as a party that is reasonable; as a party that believes in equity and justice; as a party that believes in social justice and equal opportunity for all, a vice-presidential candidate that is widely accepted, with powerful credentials, is most likely going to come from the Northern region, there is no doubt about that.”

Details later…

