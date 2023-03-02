Biola Azeez, Ilorin

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state on Thursday said that it has concluded arrangements on forming alliance ahead of March 11 governorship election with other opposition parties in the state to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the unveiling of a five- point agenda by the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, in Ilorin, the state chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, said that other opposition political parties in the state were united to work together and “vote out APC”.

“We are on the same page with other political parties on the next election, with the exception of APC. We are working together already.

“The other political parties in Kwara state also believed in unison because they have agreed with us to work as a team as a strategy to oust the present APC in the state in the next polls”.

He also advised members of the party, who would be travelling to their different areas for the next polls to leave by the next week Wednesday in order to prepare for the polls.

“We should not allow the last week election to demoralize us. We should be at our various towns and villages at the right time to be fully prepared for the polls.

“The last elections was a fight between three groups, the APC, the INEC and BVAS but this time around we will work on it not to allow the issues to repeat the last week manipulations that characterized the polls”.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi, while unveiling his five point agenda, said that the PDP government if allowed to rule the state, would develop agriculture, human capital development, infrastructural revolution, financial security and investment for future of the state.

The governorship candidate also said that the banks would be encouraged to give loans with low interest to enable people have access to funds to establish cottage industries.

“A minimum of 50,000 youths over four years would be fully engaged in the rest of the value chain while an additional 75,000 youths over four years will be fully engaged in the rest of the value chain.





“Engaged youths will be trained, guided and provided with institutionalized support to take ownership of the hub, set up incorporated management networks to oversee the entire value chain from production, processing and set up of industrial- scale textiles mills targeting the international markets”.

Abdullahi, who accused the APC led government in the state of impoverishing the people since assumption of office, said that the development had made electorate to accept money from politicians in the last week polls.