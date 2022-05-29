2023: Kwara central senator, Oloriegbe, loses bid to return to senate

Senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has lost his bid to return to the Senate in 2023.

Oloriegbe scored the least votes amongst the three All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants that partipated in the senatorial primary held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

A philanthropist and and former national chairmanship aspirant of the APC, Malam Saliu Mustapha scored 136 votes to emerge the winner of the senatorial primary election.

A businessman, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki scored 78 votes while Oloriegbe scored 15 votes.

In Kwara North, the incumbent senator, Suleiman Sodiq Umar, scored 202 votes to coast home to victory while his rival, Hon.Tauheed Daudu Toyin scored 75 votes.

Also, the incumbent senator representing Kwara South, Architect Lọla Ashiru, polled 158 votes to beat his opponent, Hon. Raheem Ajulọopin, who scored 154 votes.





