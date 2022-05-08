2023: Kwankwaso predicts good fortune for NNPP

The National leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has assured the supporters of the party that the party would achieve great fortunes in next year’s general elections.

The former Kano State Governor made this known at NNPP’s first National Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja.

“Let me remind Nigerians that our forms are on sale for the states Assembly positions and other positions here in the national secretariat for those who want to contest elections.

“I want to encourage everybody to be like all of us here; to be people with the foresight of men and women in this country. This party is all nationalists who believe in this country.

“We want everybody to go and register in their wards. Forms are very cheap. Certainly not N100 million for presidential candidates and so on and so forth.”

Also, the National Chairman of NNPP, Professor Rufai Alkali, charged the NWC to work assiduously towards emerging victorious in next year’s general elections.





According to him, Nigeria needs to be salvaged from the grips of bad leaders and positioned toward greatness.

“You must all know that these responsibilities bestowed on us are a Trust we must all hold dear and we must work very closely together to fulfil the manifest destiny of our Great Party and the Nation.

“I need not remind you all that this party has re-bounced back into the reckoning and into Nigeria’s political space at the most decisive and challenging period of our nation’s history.

“I say decisive because Nigerians for too long have been waiting for a political Party to salvage the Nation, to rescue our people from the visionless and directionless political elites that have abandoned the fundamental principles and grown norms of democratic governance.

“It appears to us most of the political elites have forgotten the past and do not look at the future beyond their noses. Gradually but systematically our great country Nigeria and the hardworking and innocent citizens of this country are being sacrificed on the altar of personal and selfish interests of a few whose primary objective is only to capture power, raw power, not in the service of the people but for their personal gains.

“I also say challenges because the damage inflicted on our country and our people is too deep and too pervasive. Today, there is no part of our national life which has been spared: our farming populations and our tradesmen; members of the business community and the professional; intellectuals and security personnel,” he said.

