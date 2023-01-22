2023: Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, remains committed to Tinubu’s victory ― APC NWC

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) National Working Committee has assured the party faithful that the Kogi State Governor and member of the party Presidential Campaign Council, Yahaya Bello, remained committed to the aspiration of the party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Similarly, in a separate statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the director of publicity, the Kogi State APC campaign council assured the APC and supporters of Bello’s unalloyed commitment to the election of the party’s presidential candidate.

A statement signed by Barrister Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, urged the party supporters to disregard a media report that the Kogi State Governor has tactically withdrawn support for Senator Tinubu “over imagined political permutations in the Kogi State Governorship election scheduled for November.”

Morka maintained that “Governor Yahaya Bello who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, is a solid, resourceful and committed campaigner for our Party’s Candidate, leading a massively successful outreach to youth voters across the country.”

He further alleged that the media report was “intended to float an imagined rift between Governor Yahaya Bello and Honourable James Faleke, Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, is the desperate and disgraceful conjecture of opposition elements unsettled by our Party’s giant campaign strides. Both loyal Party men are unquestionably committed and working tirelessly for the resounding victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.”

In his own statement, Fanwo said: “Governor Yahaya Bello’s steadfast commitment to the campaign is not in doubt among committed stakeholders of the APC at all levels. He is constantly on the drawing board, galvanizing Kogites and youths across Nigeria to massively support the man he calls the President-in-Waiting, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will definitely not go down well with open and veiled detractors of our Presidential candidate, who would go to any length to paint a picture of crisis where there is absolutely none.”

According to the information commissioner, Bello, apart from winning and sustaining the support of the majority of Nigerian youths for Tinubu, “has effectively mobilised Kogites to deliver not less than 95% Kogi votes to the Presidential Candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress,” adding that “Bello, has always been the star boy of the party, having delivered on critical assignments in the state and at the national level and also recently, registering millions of youths, women and people living with disabilities into the party. He is proud of the Presidential Candidate of the party and has no doubt whatsoever in his capacity to take Nigeria to the desired level.

“It is laughable, ludicrous and unthinkable to insinuate that the man working so hard to deliver massive votes for the Presidential Candidate of the party is the one naysayers would accuse of non-commitment. The Town Hall Meeting to bring the Presidential Candidate of the Party face-to-face with the Nigerian youths in the nation’s capital remains one of the boldest highlights of the Campaign to date. The Governor also remains the only known contestant in the Presidential primaries to have donated his campaign secretariat to our candidate, which is being used by the youth directorate of the campaign till today.

“Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to work assiduously for the resounding success of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February polls to the dismay and disappointment of those who are desperately working to create a storm in a teacup for selfish reasons.

“The governor who is the leader of the party in the State, the leader of the State Campaign Council and the National Youth Coordinator of the presidential campaign, will remain undaunted by the spurious lies and remain unwaveringly committed to the desire of Nigerians to have a Tinubu-Shettima pivot from May 29, 2023,” Fanwo said in the statement, reiterating the commitment of Kogi state governor to the campaign of his party’s presidential candidate.