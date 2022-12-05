2023: Kano APC to mobilise youth against inconclusive election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kano State chapter says it is mobilising over one million youth across the 44 local governments particularly in the metropolitan areas to avert a repeat of the 2019 inconclusive election in the state.

Disclosing this on Monday in Kano, the spokesperson of the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council and commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said in a statement that the APC wants to ensure that the 2023 governorship contest is concluded in the first round of the election.

He alleged that in 2019, members of the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), perfected electoral malfeasance that led to the declaration of the election as inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“On the day of the election, members of the opposition mobilised its youth in the early hours of the day who engaged in massive vote buying, over voting, vote stuffing and even violence, particularly in the metropolitan local government areas of the state.

“In many polling units, the ballot boxes were found filled with ballot papers, some forcefully snatched from INEC staff or received from officials sympathetic to the opposition.”

Comrade Garba claimed that “After counting, most of the boxes were found to have contained ballot papers higher than the number of registered voters in the units. That was why INEC declared the election inconclusive.”

The campaign council spokesperson said that the “APC has learnt that the leading opposition party now, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), is planning to operate yet another rigging machine considering its daily loss of membership and the apparent utter hopelessness to win the 2023 governorship election.

“We understand that because of the apparent loss of hope and fear for failure, their state of despair has reached the extent that they are now considering working with another opposition party to contest election with the APC.”

Malam Garba stated that the APC would “resist and dismantle all rigging machines to be perfected by the NNPP and checkmate plot to manipulate or highjack the electoral process.”

