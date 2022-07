2023: Kaduna ‘ll give Tinubu highest votes, says Senator Uba Sani

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, and senator representing Kaduna Central District, Malam Uba Sani has said that Governor Nasir Elrufai will garner the highest votes in Kaduna, for the Tinubu/Ticket in the 2023 presidential elections, because “Elrufai reigns supreme” in the State.

Senator Uba Sani gave the assurance at the official inauguration of the VP candidate Kashim Shettima as the Chairman, Arewa Women for Tinubu (AWT) organized by the support group.

The lawmaker also debunked media rumours of a cold war between Shettima and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Dismissing the report as malicious and borne out of ignorance of the brotherly relationship between El-Rufai and Shettima, Uba Sani pledged that the APC presidential ticket will extract most of its winning votes from Kaduna, where Elrufai reigns supreme.

“I want to also deliver a goodwill message from my brother, Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

“I want to also say here that Governor El-Rufai has total support for our brother, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima; we have worked together, we are brothers and we are friends,” he said.

Uba Sani recalled that when the news broke out that Shettima had been selected as Tinubu’s running mate, El-Rufai was the first to try to call and wish him well.

Unfortunately, he said a lot of people, obviously ignorant of the cordiality between El-Rufai and Shettima spread false reports in the press.

“I assure you, and stand to be quoted anywhere, anytime that Kaduna State would deliver the highest votes for the Tinubu presidency in 2023,” Senator Uba said.

Thereafter, the Senator presented an award of honour from the Arewa Women for Tinubu to the APC vice-presidential candidate.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

