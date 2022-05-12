2023: Jonathan has finally made up his mind to re-contest presidency, News Agency of Nigeria reports

BARELY 48 hours after disassociating himself from moves by some groups to draft him into the 2023 presidential race, former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has finally made up his mind to vie for the top post.

On Monday, Jonathan had rejected the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC), bought for him by people described as nomadic Fulani pastoralists and Almajiri communities.

He was quoted as saying that it was an insult for people to buy the form for him without his consent, but the former president has now made a U-turn on the issue.

A source in his camp who pleaded anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the former president had, indeed, joined APC formally, having registered at his Otuoke ward in Bayelsa State.

The source disclosed that Jonathan was expected to submit his completed nomination forms bought for him earlier in the week by Fulani groups and pastoralist communities today.

According to the source, the former president has secured the support of the required number of APC delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.





The source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) political correspondent late on Wednesday that some influential African leaders had called Jonathan earlier on Monday to advise him “to contest the election in the interest of Nigeria.

“At least three top African leaders called the former president on the matter. They all urged him to run.

“One of them specifically told him that it didn’t make sense travelling all over Africa settling disputes only to shy away from leadership responsibility in his home country,” the source added.