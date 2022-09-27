2023: Jigawa PDP inaugurates campaign council

The Jigawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated the campaign council for the 2023 general elections in the state.

Inaugurating the council, the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido said with the composition of the members, he is optimistic that PDP will wrestle power from the ruling APC early.

The gubernatorial candidate noted that the campaign council is the supreme advisory body that would guide the activities of the campaign directorate and operate under the supervision of the party.

Lamido explained that the council is charged with the responsibility of organizing and executing all the party’s campaign activities for the forthcoming elections.

According to him, “the members of the council are carefully selected based on merit among the thousands of PDP members in the state, but your qualities and beliefs on your credibility and hard-working, I’m sure you will perform above expectations”.

Lamido maintained that “There are a lot of expectations on you. Your job is to work for the success of PDP and all the candidates vying for different positions.

“You are to work for the victory of our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Governorship candidate and his deputy, the national and state assemblies candidates.

“Your work does not end, we shall form a formidable government and ensure that we deliver on our campaign promises. On the other hand, the party must that all elected official works for the people and not just for his/her personal interest.

“In this regard, I call on the Jigawa PDP to ensure party loyalty and discipline, as well as device, means to prevent anyone from being above the party.”

The younger Lamido lauded the dynamism and innovation that has been brought into the political activities in the state by the current leadership of the party and charged the Campaign Directorate to follow suit.

According to him, “We must transform our politics to be decent, transparent and innovative. While campaigning, we must be diplomatic, tactical and sensitive to the plight of the suffering people, whose lives have been made worse and miserable due to .bad governance and gross negligence of our current leadership.

“The PDP has been opportune to govern Jigawa state for eight years and the country for 16 years. We have seen the level of transformations that took place during those years. You’ve been among thousands of party faithful to help bring back those years.

“You must, therefore, work to keep our movement strong, focused and united. You must carry everyone along because the incoming government of PDP will not succeed without party unity.”

The PDP flag bearer maintained that, by the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), the ban on presidential and national assembly elections campaigns would be lifted in a matter of hours.

“This means that you’ll soon get to work. I’ve already released part of my vision for Jigawa state and very soon, the complete manifesto will be made available. I want you to follow my vision, understand it and use it to campaign for the PDP.”

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to the party members and youth in particular who crowded the venue of the ceremony.

“I really appreciate you and all the members of the party, we did not invite you, but because of your commitment to the party, support and love for us, you create time and came to witness this historical activity. I thank you all.”

Bahutu, who responded on behalf of other members of the campaign council, assured the party’s candidate and other members of the PDP of working vigorously towards returning the party to power both at the state and national levels.

The council which comprised 26 members appointed Alhaji Isa Ahmed Duniya Bahutu as chairman, Alh. Muhammadu Daguro deputy chairman, Alh. Saleh Yahaya and Hon. Idris Ilyasu DanLawan as vice chairman while Alhaji Salisu Roni remains as DG campaign for 2023.