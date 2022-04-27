2023 Jigawa guber: APC new guidelines scuttles water resources minister’s ambition

SEQUEL to the All Progressives Congress (APC) guidelines in accordance with the electoral law saying all political appointees with intentions to contest for 2023 elective position must resign 30 days before the primary election may scuttle the minister of water resources, engineer Sulaiman Adamu”s governorship ambition.

Findings by Tribune Online indicated that the minister is among the politician has the ambition to join the Jigawa state governorship race in the next year’s general election.

The political party’s (APC) guidelines may also affected all political appointees from Jigawa state at both federal and state as at time of filling this report no any appointee resign his appointment with intention to run any elective office.

Tribune Online learned that going by the ruling APC guidelines which says that all political appointees who aspire to participate in its primary elections at all levels must resign at least 30 days to the conduct of the primaries.

The party’s new guideline is also in tandem with section 84(10) of the new electoral act that demanded that all political appointees with ambition to take part in party primary election must resign 30 days to the said election.

With the new guidelines and stipulated time frame for resignation, the minister no longer has any chance.





By implication, the new guideline has also scuttled the ambitions of aspirants for different elective positions who have not resigned from their appointments as of today (Tuesday April 25, 2022).

Governorship, Senate, federal and state assembly primary elections to select APC candidates for the general elections, according to the party’s timetable, will hold between May 18 and 23, meaning that appointees for such positions who are yet to resign by today would have lost whatever was left of their chances to contest in the primaries.