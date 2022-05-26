2023: Jang urges Plateau PDP governorship aspirants to support party standard-bearer to win election

Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang has tasked the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State Barrister Caleb Muftwang to join forces with the other aspirants who sought for the ticket to begin to harmonise ideas, insights and concepts on how to prosecute the forthcoming general elections.

The former governor in a statement signed by his Media Consultant Mr Garba Clinton said winners of the primary and other aspirants should begin to strategize on how to put the state back in its right place, in national reckoning and international visibility.

He started that the just-concluded primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State which held under a free and fair atmosphere without any kind of rancor was a sign of good things soon to be experienced in the State.

According to him, the outcome of the primaries will best be described as no victor no vanquished, as all the aspirants gave a good account of themselves and congratulated each other for a good contest.

“The party is set to be on winning ways again as it has shown that it is the true party for the state, one which is guaranteed to bring relief to the sufferings that citizens of the state have had to endure in the last seven years.

“The years past have indeed been full of agony and untold suffering for the people but succor is on the way with the emergence of the various candidates for various positions in the PDP.





“While we congratulate our candidates for the various positions, we must also applaud the many aspirants who sought to represent the party.

“Their demonstration of sportsmanship in all the primaries is worthy of commendation. Those who won are just one among many equals. The outcome is a call to unity for all our stakeholders to return to the various constituencies to begin to engage with the people in order to vote in a new paradigm which guarantees better life for our people” he said.

Senator Jang further narrated that the PDP family in Plateau State has shown that unity of purpose is a core ingredient in achieving set goals and tasked them to return to the trenches as the party prepares for the secondary election.

” Knowing that we are up against a ruthless opponent which stoke in trade is propaganda without performance. The Plateau people must show their dissatisfaction with non-performance and begin to mobilise, toward aligning with those who have not only shown empathy but are more concerned about guaranteeing a secured, peaceful and developed plateau for now and the on-coming generations.” He said.

