2023: Jandor assures Badagry residents of good governance

Governorship Candidate of the Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), on Saturday, took his campaign to traditional rulers in Badagry Division of the state, seeking blessings from royal fathers, even as he assured them and residents of the area that he would bring government nearer and provide them basic things of life, come 2023 if elected into office.

Adediran, who addressed an enthusiastic crowd at the Palace of the Akran of the Badagry Kingdom, Oba De Wheno Aholu, the Menu-Toyi 1, said that Badagry Division would not remain backward under his government if elected as the next governor of Lagos State.

The PDP standard bearer, who went on the visit with his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele, called for the support of the royal fathers and people in the division, saying that they had suffered enough, just as he congratulated them that Badagry division, this time around since the inception of this present democracy, was able to secure governorship ticket by divine intervention.

According to him, his administration will bring development to Badagry, construct bridges and make the division investment destination for investors.

“I want to congratulate you this time around because ever since the return of democracy no one considered Badagry Division for the governorship seat in Lagos State. That I got the PDP ticket is predestinated by God.

“I want to thank you for standing by us and for your prayers. I want to congratulate this division, especially my fathers that in Lagos, it is the turn of Badagry royal fathers. It is good luck to Badagry.

“I was trained in this house and my fathers and mothers are here today. It is our turn to serve. I have not come to play politics, but to seek your blessings.

“You are the fathers of all and we have come to seek your blessings. We are not at war with anybody and our government would be for the masses,” he said.

Adediran told the Obas that his team had decided to embark on tour of all the wards in the state and that it was the turn of Badagry.

Speaking further, the PDP standard bearer decried the poor state of roads in the division, saying that he would not be in government and the situation would remain the same.

“We are going to have Coconut Island in Badagry just as we have Banana Island. We will construct bridges in the division,” he said.

He, therefore, called on people of Badagry to vote for all the candidates of the PDP in the general elections slated for February 25, 2023, and March 11, 2023.

Adediran, while addressing the teeming party’s supporters at the palace, said that his team had prepared to run a humane government that would prioritise the masses’ interests.

Also speaking, Akindele, a Super Nollywood star, told the traditional rulers that she joined Adediran in order to give hope to women, children and the youths in the state, promising to them proud and not disappoint them.





Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in the division at the palace, the Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, Oba Oladele Kosoko said: “Only a child will not know what Badagry Division is going through.”

“Whoever God has chosen to help our division will get there. We, as fathers, will continue to pray for you,” the monarch said.

He urged the politicians to campaign based on issues and avoid violence.

Speaking at Ward’s G and F in Badagry Local Government Area in Ajido, Dr Adediran said that God had written it that a time was coming that a son of the soil would be the next governor and that He had chosen someone from the riverine area.

Jandor stated that they had been supporting people from other places to be governors in Lagos State, but that time had come that it should no longer be given to just anybody.

“We have been going everywhere, we were in Alimosho for three days. It is time for the son of the soil to do it. No matter what happens, we will see some of us who want the status quo to remain. But we will not fight them.

“Just call them to one side and discuss with them, you will discover that they are selfish because they are the ones benefitting from a government that does not care for the people.

“We want to have a government of the masses. I used to travel on water with my mother and I am used to this place, so I want to repair them.

“We want to appeal to our traditional rulers to help us. Some of these people would come with money and the money is to take away your rights.

“Are you still spending the money they gave you four years ago? You can see the difference between the Baales here and those in the city,” he said.

Adediran urged the youths to talk to their friends, including those in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and let them know that it was time for the son of the soil to take over.

He, however, assured that top politicians in the area such as Hon. Sunny Ajose and others in the APC and the PDP would be recognised in his government.

According to him, people can be in another party, but they would vote for him as their son.

“I can tell you that even the Chairman of the APC in Lagos State, Cornelius Ojelabi would vote for the PDP in 2023. I told him before I started the race. When I become the governor, I would take care of him.

“I am not going to be a PDP or APC Governor, I would be the Governor of all.

“When we get into office, we will construct bridge in Badagry. Don’t be afraid, it is just eight hours on election day and they cannot rig this election. We have been winning them in Badagry Division all along,” he stated.

