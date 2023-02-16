By Michael Ovat- Awka

The senator representing Anam­bra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has declared that she has no political grudges against the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, winning the February 25th presidential election.

She warned politicians to stop inciting statements that would tarnish her long existing relationship with Obi after the general elections.

The Senator also stressed importance of local govern­ment autonomy in the state and the country at large to attract development to the rural areas.

Ekwunife, who addressed members of Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), in Awka on Thursday where she stated the reason she wanted to return to the red chamber said that without local government autonomy, devel­opment at rural areas is stunt­ed, while appointed chairmen turn into sycophantic.

She lamented that the third tier of govern­ment had been helpless be­cause funds meant for them are diverted by state govern­ments.

According to her, she has performed well in representing the senatori­al district through the bills she sponsored, the projects she executed and the jobs she helped her constituents secure in the six years she had spent in the senate and her eight years in the House of Representatives.

Ekwunife said she had empowered so many people, given them gainful employment so that when she leaves office, they could continue with their lives.

She, however, warned her opponents to stop the black­mail against her, pleading that all contestants should be given a level playing ground.

“I am being blackmailed because I am a woman, but God knows that my hands are clean.

“I am contesting to represent the good people of Anambra Central under the People Democratic Party (PDP) and am supporting my party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar while Obi is running the Presidential race under Labour Party, which I have no issue with.





“Mr. Obi is contesting to win as President and I am contesting to win as Senator also. But I don’t know why policians are trying to use this to tarnished my long time relationship with him.

“So I am appealing to you Journalists, to always sensitized politicians on how to play politics of maturity without any raccour, Ekwunife added.

The Anambra State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, in his brief welcome address, assured the Senator that the Union under his watch will be objective in their reportage during the voting proper.

