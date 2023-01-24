2023: It’s time to vote APC out of Lagos — Onitiri

“You can no longer sleep with your two eyes closed either because of area boys or other criminals”

Socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has urged all residents in Lagos to collect their Permanent Voters Cards and vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) government during the February 25 and March 11 elections.

Onitiri, while speaking in Lagos appealed to Lagosians to ensure that their votes count, urging them to mobilise family and friends to exercise their franchise.

“Your votes must surely count. Ensure members of your families and dependants, friends, neighbours and relatives collect their PVCs and vote.

“Our time to liberate our dear state from the firm grips of our oppressors has come. Don’t sit on the fence and complain,” he said.

Onitiri alleged that the people of Lagos state have not enjoyed the dividends of democracy under the APC government since it came to power despite the humongous revenues being collected.

He alleged that because of bad roads, lack of adequate security, transportation and essential amenities, people were made to fend for themselves.

“Certainly, this is not the Lagos bestowed on us by our fathers.

“We know our good leaders like Late Mobolaji Johnson, Brig Gbolahan Mudasiru, Alhaji Lateef Jakande et cetera, who governed the state effectively well in the past.

“We also know those that have converted our heritage to their personal properties to develop themselves and their immediate families. Enough is Enough. Oo to ge,” he said.

According to him, for over 24 years that the APC leaders have been in the saddle of Lagos state affairs, they have nothing to show for it except the humongous taxes being collected from the residents.





ALSO READ: APC has divided Nigeria in all aspects ― Atiku

“No potable drinking water, no good roads, no good health facilities, no housing scheme for the poor, no employment opportunities for our restive youths, except for the agberos harassing innocent motorists and collecting illegal fees,” he insisted.

Onitiri explained that because of poor governance, Lagos had become the worst city to live in, throughout the world, adding that “you can no longer sleep with your two eyes closed either because of area boys or other criminals. This situation is no longer tolerable and acceptable. Our mumu don do.”

He said in view of all the above complaints, Lagosians must arise and speak with their votes. “We can no longer be slaves in our land,” Onitiri added.

He advised Lagosians not to sell their votes, emphasising that “If the politicians offer you money, collect as it is our money, but vote them out. Let us show them we are now wiser. Vote your conscience. Vote wisely.”