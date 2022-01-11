2023: Its payback time for Tinubu, says Lagos APC

Following the declaration of intention to vie for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) by the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Lagos State chapter of the party says it is payback time for the former Lagos State Governor for his unusual kindness.

The former Lagos state governor had, on Monday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the presidential villa in Abuja declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidential election.

Describing the timing of the declaration as appropriate, the spokesman of the Lagos APC Hon Seye Oladejo, said it’s a step in the right direction, adding that the experience and capacity of Tinubu to take the country to the next level is never in doubt.

Oladejo in a chat with Nigerian Tribune stated that in the business of politics, there comes a time when you’ll need to pay back in some ways somebody who has been unusually kind to you.

He said, “The long-awaited declaration has finally been made. As far as we are concerned, it was made at the appropriate time and Asiwaju Tinunu consulting with President Buhari to make his ambition known to him is a step in the right direction.

It shows high regard for the person of Mr President and the office he holds. Be that as it may, it is now very clear to all Nigerians that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is on his way to the presidency for the election coming up next year.

I believe Asiwaju has responded to the clarion calls that various groups and associations clamouring for him to throw his hat to the ring and he has done just that.

We have no doubt about the quality, experience and capacity of Asiwaju to take the country to the next level.

When we talk about the coming election, we will want to look at issues surrounding it. Such issues as insecurity, revamping the economy, provision of good healthcare, housing and quality education and general welfare of the people, Asiwaju, from his pedigree is more than able to do these. He has done it in Lagos State and he is capable of replicating same throughout the federation.”

On the fate of other presidential hopefuls in the party, he said, “Those aspiring for the presidency are all members of the APC. They have the constitutional right to aspire and we need to give it to them. As a democrat, Asiwaju is not averse to other people’s aspiring within the rules and regulations.

We know what is acceptable among different people, so to speak and I believe in the fullness of time, all issues surrounding aspirations and the rest of it will be resolved and everybody will join hands to make Asiwaju the next president of this great country.

Vice President Yemi Osibajo has acknowledged that Tinubu is a leader within the progressive political family. He is also a major beneficiary of Asiwaju’s goodwill and political clout.

Mr Vice President is a pastor. He has a gentleman and God-fearing. I am sure the reality of things is not lost on him. So I believe that in the fullness of time everybody will join hands to work with Asiwaju to become the president of this country.”

Oladejo disclosed further that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not losing any sleep on whoever the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fielding for the presidential election.

He said, “Asiwaju has a wide network of people working on his aspiration and that cut across nooks and corners of the country. He will be bringing new ideas to the table. We also know that Asiwaju is coming with a clean bill of health, in terms of performance, pedigree and reputation.

We are not losing any sleep on whoever the opposition is fielding for the presidency, at the appropriate time; we will have our own strategies in place to ensure that our party retain the seat of power in Abuja.”

Commenting on the party’s convention slated to hold in February, Oladejo said, “I am convinced that the convention will hold sometime very soon. Most of the challenges confronting the party are now being addressed by the reconciliation committee of the party.

But I am not too sure about the February date for the convention considering the notice that should have been sent to INEC and the fact that the executives elected at the State Congresses have not been inaugurated. All these will be resolved in the days ahead and things will be put in place so that we can move forward as quickly as possible.”

