2023: Internal wrangling can’t sink APC ― Gov Bagudu

Even though there is internal wrangling in the All Progressive Congress (APC), differences among members cannot sink the party in the run-up to the 2023 general elections, Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, had said.

He made the assertion on Wednesday while speaking to correspondents at the presidential villa, Abuja, noting that dissent and differences in opinions are a part of party politics.

Rather than lead to disintegration, he assured that the current disagreements in the party will eventually bring out the ruling party and lead to the progress of the country.

He also pointed out that despite the observed wrangling, the ruling party under the present national caretaker committee has attracted more people including serving governors and federal legislators.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum said: “First, let us know that the distinction between democracy and possibly other forms of government is that there will be differences of opinion and the hope that such differences of opinion will from time to time bring out the best or move society forward.

“We have been a party that recognizes that there will never be one voice and we don’t pray that there will be one voice. We pray that people should be able to express themselves, bring different ideas, even when they conflict those ideas within the systems created by the democracy sit and iron them out.

“To suggest that because there is dissent or differences in opinion, that it will affect the fortune of our party, I think that is quite far-fetched. We are a party that recognizes that for us to continue to deliver, we must debate, we must compete, and we must bring ideas to the government.

“Mind you, remember that particularly in the last two years, under the current caretaker committee Chairman, Mai-Mala Buni, three serving governors, one serving deputy governor, a number of serving senators, members of the National Assembly, former this, former that have joined the party.

“That is the best evidence that this party is continuing to deliver on the promises that Nigerians have trusted us with, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

On insecurity in Kebbi state, Bagudu cautioned Nigerians to be cautious about security issues.

He added: “I think Nigerians; we have to be contextual, about security issues. We are part of the human race and as long as the problem is not solved, anywhere, you cannot escape it sometimes.

“Many gains have been made, that is the thing but there will always be that isolated or sporadic issue somewhere, what is important is for us to strengthen each other, strengthen our communities, support our communities, support our security agencies, support measures that will ensure that we will dominate rather than those who do not wish us well.”

